Gov. Justice announces $59 million investment in Berkeley County from HandCraft Services creating 220 new jobs

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that HandCraft Services, a leading provider of medical linen and apparel products, will be investing $59 million to open a new facility in Berkeley County, creating 220 new jobs. "The decision for HandCraft Services to invest in Berkeley County is a testament to the strength and potential of West Virginia as a hub for business and innovation in the healthcare industry,” Gov. Justice said. “This investment will not only create hundreds of good-paying jobs but also strengthen our state's reputation as a leader when it comes to the diversity of our economic development projects. I’m proud to welcome HandCraft Services to West Virginia and look forward to their continued success." The family-owned and operated business plans to invest $59 million in the construction of two new plants. Plant 1 is expected to open in 2025 and Plant 2 is slated to open in 2026. HandCraft Services, founded in 1970 by John A. Nichols, has grown into a leader in the healthcare linen industry. The company’s high-tech systems and environmentally conscious practices set the pace for the industry, managing over 110 million pounds of linen annually for 143 hospitals and over 2,500 non-acute medical practices. With over 550 employees and 290,000 square feet of highly efficient plants, HandCraft Services is committed to providing superior customer service and maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety.



