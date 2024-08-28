Discover nature during the last days of summer with MDC and Agents of Discovery

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Soak up the last days of summer with help from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Agents of Discovery! To help kids and adults get outside, MDC is partnering with Agents of Discovery mobile gaming app for its late-summer Missions.

Agents of Discovery is an educational gaming app that allows users to engage with nature while completing “Missions”, or games – proving that screen time can be green time.

Missions include prizes to reward “Agents”, or players who participate. Once an Agent completes a Mission, they can earn stickers, pins, and other prizes.

Find new Missions at the following MDC locations:

Wild About Wildlife Mission at Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs Learn about Missouri animals and the habitats they call home in the Wild About Wildlife Mission! This Mission will take place on the Missouri Tree Trail where Agents will see a forest, prairie, pond, and glade habitat. After completing this 30-minute Mission, Agents can come to the nature center to collect a prize!

Summer Wildlife Mission at Powder Valley Nature Center in Kirkwood Summertime at Powder Valley is full of wonderful wildlife! In a new summer Mission, Agents will learn all about the deer, turtles, and birds that call this place home. This mission will have challenges inside the building and along Tanglevine Trail. The Mission should take about 30-minutes to complete.

Secrets of the Trees Mission at Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City Take a hike on Runge’s shadiest trail to discover little-known facts of the biggest plants in the forest—trees! Agents will get acquainted with several trees and learn some of their secrets and stories. Towering Oak Trail has a nearly continuous canopy of shade and features a variety of trees, including some enormous white oak trees that are 150-200 years old. The trail includes some hills, is a half-mile long, and the surface is wood chips. The Mission should take around 30-minutes to complete.



Download the free Agents of Discovery app and create and Agent profile. Then pick a Mission in your area. Download the Mission before heading out so the game can be played without a WiFi or data connection. Then use the secret Agent tool to find and unlock challenges.

Agents of Discovery is available for download through the App Store or Google Play. For more information, visit agentsofdiscovery.com.