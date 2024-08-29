From Baltimore to Honduras: Ronnee Sass and Maynor Suazo Sandoval’s Legacy Lives On with New School

Ronnee Sass Memorial Plaque at Escuela de Gracia One of Seven Classrooms at Escuela de Gracia - FEIH Co-Founder Ramiro Ocasio in Back Danielle Greenfield & Escuela de Gracia Students Cut Ribbon on New School

Escuela de Gracia Honors Two Local Legends in Rural Honduras

Ronnee Lynn Sass - A generous soul who will illuminate the path of many generations. May your grace, smile, & kindness fill the families of this community with positive energy and love.”” — Plaque inscription (translation)

BALTIMORE, MD, USA, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Foundation for Education in Honduras (FEIH) dropped some news that should be of interest to many Baltimoreans: they’ve opened their 22nd school in Honduras in tribute to two of Baltimore’s best, Ronnee Sass and Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval.Ronnee Sass, a beloved Warner Brothers publicist and Pikesville High School alumna, was known for her boundless energy, love for nature, and extensive travel. Her legacy is now immortalized in Escuela de Gracia, which reflects her mantra of "living a life of grace."The official opening of Escuela de Gracia in April 2024 was a momentous occasion, drawing over 200 excited town residents and the mayor of El Progreso. But the day carried even more significance—it coincided with what would have been the 39th birthday of Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval, a hardworking, family-oriented Honduran who had made Baltimore his home. Maynor’s dedication to his adopted city was cut short by the tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge earlier this year, making this dedication even more poignant.Ramiro Ocasio, co-founder of FEIH, played a key role in bringing this project to life. Ramiro, originally from Honduras, gained widespread attention in 2013 when he bravely rescued a man from certain death on a NYC subway track. The media spotlight, amplified by bystanders Felicia, Dani, and Morgan Greenfield—thanks to PR skills passed down from their Aunt Ronnee—helped transform the attention into a fundraising effort that would become the cornerstone of FEIH’s mission to improve education in Honduras.Escuela de Gracia is the embodiment of Ronnee’s and Maynor’s legacies, featuring seven clean, well-ventilated classrooms, desks, chairs, uniforms, backpacks, playgrounds, running water, and sanitary facilities. By sourcing materials locally, FEIH not only ensures the school’s quality but also supports the Honduran economy and local community.To further honor Ronnee, the school’s garden prominently displays a memorial plaque, a reminder of her grace and generosity. The lives of Ronnee Sass and Maynor Suazo Sandoval, both rooted in acts of selflessness, continue to inspire not just the community in Agua Blanca Sur, but also their hometown of Charm City.ABOUT THE FOUNDATION FOR EDUCATION IN HONDURAS (FEIH)The Foundation for Education in Honduras (FEIH) is a charitable organization, founded in 2014, committed to providing education to children in high-need areas of rural Honduras. FEIH partners directly with local Honduran businesses and groups to renovate rural school buildings and provide school supplies to the children and teachers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.