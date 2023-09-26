Submit Release
Little Bear Sanctuary Announces Innovative Vegan Sitcom Pilot to be Filmed On Location in Florida

Friends not Food primary image featuring spotted pig, Elise Mae standing in front of a yellow house at Little Bear Sanctuary. The production logo, reminiscent of a stamp one might find on packaged meat, contains the silhouettes of a curly-tailed pig and a rooster

Friends not Food primary mage, featuring Elsie Mae

Little Bear Sanctuary logo include the text - est. 2017 A Safe Haven for Farm Animals, and an illustration of a happy little pig

Little Bear Sanctuary logo

Little Bear Sanctuary Founder and Director Christopher Vane wearing a tshirt that reads Pig Dad, sitting on his porch next to one of his wards, a pig named Chubs

Little Bear Sanctuary Founder and Director Christopher Vane, with Chubs

Sitcom to be shot at working Florida sanctuary will blur the lines between scripted, reality, and documentary genres

We’re going to film this scripted show while navigating the unpredictable, genuine moments of being jumped on, bleated at, nuzzled, pecked - keeping improv & honesty at the core of the hilarity.”
— Felicia Greenfield
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready for levity with a side of empathy as Little Bear Sanctuary, home to over 200 rescued farm animals, takes eco-consciousness to preposterous places with their sitcom pilot Friends not Food. They’re flipping stereotypes and blending comedy, improv, animal rescue, and ethical living in a seminal show.

In an era where seemingly shallow programs inundate the airwaves, and where veganism is little more than joke fodder, Little Bear Sanctuary and Right Pit Productions, a NYC-based production team helmed by LBS board member Felicia Greenfield, are looking to do something novel. One feature that sets this project apart is its extreme commitment to animal welfare. None of the residents will be 'used' or forced to do anything - as ethical vegans will tell you that they don’t commodify sentient beings. “We’re going to lean into this challenge and turn it into an opportunity,” says Greenfield. “Since our small production team will not be unlike the daily visitors that the residents are used to, we’re going to film this scripted show while navigating the unpredictable, genuine moments of being jumped on, bleated at, nuzzled, and pecked - keeping improvisation & honesty at the core of the hilarity.”

Writer/director Peter Stray hails from Wales, which naturally gives this comedy a bit of an 'Office' vibe. Notably, Stray isn't vegan, adding a universal appeal even for meat-eaters and leather enthusiasts.

Today, Little Bear Sanctuary and Right Pit Productions are launching a joint Indiegogo campaign to fund this unprecedented project, set to begin principal photography in four weeks. Donor perks will be updated bi-weekly, and currently include opportunities to give a resident a character name for the show, receive an Associate Producer title, and enjoy a weekend stay at Little Bear Sanctuary’s bed & breakfast.

About Little Bear Sanctuary
Little Bear Sanctuary’s mission is to provide much-needed, compassionate permanent housing to abandoned, abused and/or neglected farm animals. There are over 200 residents who are never kept in pens or cages, but allowed to roam free in their natural environment. In 2020, Founder Christopher Vane garnered national attention as recipient of GoFundMe’s Hero award, which spotlights excellence in utilizing the platform for good causes.

Friends not Food Encapsulation (prior to actual production)

