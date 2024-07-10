NYC Subway Hero and Renowned Hollywood Publicist Inspire Opening of Escuela de Gracia in Rural Honduras
Baltimore Connections Honor Two Legacies
Ronnee Lynn Sass - A generous soul who will illuminate the path of many generations. May your grace, smile, & kindness fill the families of this community with positive energy and love.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Foundation for Education in Honduras (FEIH) celebrated the grand opening of its 22nd school, Escuela de Gracia, in Agua Blanca Sur, Yoro, Honduras. This school honors the late Ronnee Sass, a longtime Warner Brothers publicist originally from Baltimore.
— Plaque inscription (translation)
Ramiro Ocasio, co-founder of FEIH, gained widespread attention in 2013 when he rescued a man from certain death on a NYC subway track. The media spotlight, thanks to the publicity efforts of bystanders Felicia and Danielle Greenfield (skills inherited from their Aunt Ronnee) transformed into fundraising support that Ocasio channeled into his mission to improve education in Honduras. Greenfield became the first board member of FEIH, and spearheaded efforts to build this new school.
In April 2024, over 200 exhilarated town residents and the mayor of El Progreso gathered for the ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of Escuela de Gracia. This school, named to honor Sass whose mantra was “living a life of grace,” embodies her spirit and dedication to community service. The ceremony also honored Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval, whose 39th birthday coincided with the opening day. Sandoval was a hard working, family-oriented Honduran who had become a proud resident of Baltimore, but tragically passed during the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse several months earlier.
FEIH has spent the past decade committed to providing quality education in Honduras. The organization’s schools emphasize clean, well-ventilated classrooms, desks, chairs, uniforms, backpacks, playgrounds, and sanitary facilities, all with accessibility features. By sourcing materials locally, FEIH supports the Honduran economy and local artisans.
Ronnee Sass, known for her vivacious spirit, contagious smile, and love for nature, left a lasting legacy in the entertainment industry. To further honor her, Escuela de Gracia features a large memorial plaque within a garden. The lives of Sass and Sandoval, both rooted in acts of generosity, continue to inspire the FEIH mission, the communities they serve, and Charm City itself.
ABOUT THE FOUNDATION FOR EDUCATION IN HONDURAS (FEIH)
The Foundation for Education in Honduras (FEIH) is a charitable organization, founded in 2014, committed to providing education to children in high-need areas of rural Honduras. FEIH partners directly with local Honduran businesses and groups to renovate rural school buildings and provide school supplies to the children and teachers.
