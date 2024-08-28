The Nordlys™ Light & Bright™ Treatment Now Available at Luminous Laser and Skin Spa

Luminous Laser and Skin Spa Introduces a Revolutionary Laser Treatment

I'm thrilled to introduce the Nordlys system. This device represents a significant leap forward in IPL technology, offering our patients enhanced treatment options.” — Founder and CEO Tammy

LAGUNA HILLS, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luminous Laser and Skin Spa , a leader in aesthetic and dermatological care, is excited to announce the introduction of a state-of-the-art laser treatment, the Nordlys system from Candela. Named the 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year, the Nordlys system has been recognized for its innovation and effectiveness, even being featured on NBC's Today Show. Luminous Laser and Skin Spa is proud to be the one of the first clinics in Laguna Hills to incorporate this advanced system into its state-of-the-art practice.One of the popular treatments offered with the Nordlys system is the Light & Bright treatment. This exciting procedure rejuvenates and resurfaces the skin to improve redness, dark spots, textural irregularities, and spider veins. It utilizes a combination of intense pulsed light (IPL) and a non-ablative fractional laser to target and improve skin concerns, stimulate natural collagen production, and achieve bright, glowing skin. The effectiveness of the treatment is backed by clinical studies.During a Nordlys Light & Bright treatment, energy is delivered into the deeper layers of the skin, where skin cells absorb the light and convert it into heat energy to eliminate unwanted pigment. This treatment is an excellent option for those looking to renew their skin and reduce signs of aging.“I'm thrilled to introduce the Nordlys system. This device represents a significant leap forward in IPL technology, offering our patients enhanced treatment options,” said Founder and CEO Tammy and Medical Director Ted Fisher at Luminous Laser and Skin Spa. The Nordlys system is more targeted and comfortable than other broadband light (BBL) treatment options. And, because of its gentle treatment approach, more than one treatment type can be done in a single session. “I’m certain our patients will appreciate the superior comfort and consistent results that the Nordlys system offers." Founder and CEO Tammy said.The Nordlys system offers a more targeted and comfortable experience compared to other broadband light (BBL) treatment options. Its gentle treatment approach allows for more than one treatment type to be performed in a single session.For more information on Nordlys system treatments or to learn more about Luminous Laser and Skin Spa, visit https://luminouslaserandskinspa.com/ or call (949) 446-9924.The mission of Luminous Laser and Skin Spa is simple:To provide safe, effective treatments for all clients in a welcoming, inclusive, and comfortable environment. Luminous Laser and Skin Spa values each client and goes out of its way to ensure that everyone is treated with the kindness and respect they deserve. Clients are not just customers; they are part of the Luminous Laser and Skin Spa family and are the top priority. The ultimate goal is to ensure that every client who walks through the door feels special and leaves the spa with a radiant glow.Luminous Laser and Skin Spa is committed to offering top-notch dermatological and aesthetic services. The team of experienced professionals is dedicated to helping clients achieve their skincare goals in a comfortable and welcoming environment. The state-of-the-art facility is equipped with the latest technology to ensure the highest standard of care.

