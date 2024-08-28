Weiner Reports Radio-TV Interviews with London Times, BBC, GBNews, Main Street Radio

This summer, Robert Weiner was featured in several radio and TV interviews on the U.S. presidential campaign and more

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --For all radio-TV appearances: https://www.weinerpublic.com/radio.php For all op-eds, visit: https://www.weinerpublic.com/opeds.php#2024 Weiner Radio-TV InterviewsFor all radio-TV appearances: https://www.weinerpublic.com/radio.php On August 21, 2024, Robert Weiner was interviewed live from the DNC convention on London Times Radio by host John Pienaar, and producer Angus Mitchell. Weiner analyzed the convention speeches and challenged some reporting on the convention that said the Democratic party platform is “weak” on policy. Listen to the audio here: https://www.weinerpublic.com/20240821.mp3 On August 7, 2024, Robert Weiner was interviewed by BBC Television "The World Today" by host Martine Croxall, and producer Deborah Brown. Weiner discusses Tim Walz as Harris’ VP pick. Watch the segment here: https://www.weinerpublic.com/20240807.mp4 On July 28, 2024, Robert Weiner engaged in a heated debate on Harris vs. Trump with Republican Roger Gewolb on GBNews with host Andrew Doyle, and producer Mark Crellin. Weiner emphasized Harris’ rising political momentum in the U.S. Watch the segment here: https://x.com/GBNEWS/status/1817657856935563301 On July 24th, Robert Weiner was interviewed on London Times Radio by host John Pienaar. Weiner shared his reaction to Joe Biden's speech from the Oval Office and discussed the funding raised for the Harris campaign since Biden’s announcement. Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gDoNw2Dkjdo On July 21st, Robert Weiner was interviewed by Darryl Morris on London Times Radio, discussing Joe Biden's withdrawal from the presidential campaign and his endorsement of Kamala Harris. Weiner stated that Biden’s decision to step away was a patriotic and selfless act for his country, though painful to him. Listen to the audio here: https://www.weinerpublic.com/20240721.wav On July 13th, Robert Weiner appeared on "Silk or Joe" with host Joseph Patterson on Main Street Radio, which broadcasts this show across 180 stations. The two discussed Biden, the presidential campaign forecast, and the Taliban's continued efforts to bar opium and heroin production in Afghanistan. Listen here: https://www.weinerpublic.com/20240714.mp3 About Robert Weiner Associates and Solutions for ChangeRobert Weiner Associates is a communications and policy analysis firm, dedicated to providing insightful commentary on critical national and international issues. With a team of experienced analysts and former government officials, the firm strives to influence public discourse and policy decisions through informed and impactful communication.For more information, please visit our website: www.weinerpublic.com

