Soutron Global Will Demonstrate the Release of Soutron Discovery Service at the KMWorld Enterprise Search Conference

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soutron Global, an internationally recognized provider of information management solutions for corporate libraries and digital archives, will demonstrate the latest release of Soutron Discovery Service at the InfoWorld Enterprise Search Conference, co-located with KMWorld, in Washington, DC, November 19-21, Booth #309.At the forefront of content discovery, Soutron Discovery Service enables users to connect with real-time access to curated content databases and educational materials from a single search box.Soutron Discovery Service's latest version incorporates several enhancements designed to improve user experience and search accuracy, which can be seen at Booth #309 at the KMWorld Enterprise Search Conference.By integrating Soutron Discovery Service into content discovery solutions, organizations can:• Develop customized solutions aligned with specific user needs and preferences.• Create comprehensive discovery experiences that span various content sources, enabling users to efficiently access relevant information.New features of Soutron Discovery Service v8.9 that will be demonstrated include:• Advanced Multi-Source Filtering• Cloud Display for Results Refinements• Author URL Links in Results• Expanded Dictionary Source Support“Soutron Discovery Service provides a personalized, intuitive, and powerful search experience that caters to the unique needs of every user community,” states Tony Saadat, President and CEO of Soutron Global. “Stop by our Booth #309 at KMWorld Enterprise Search to see for yourself, and enter our Gift Card raffle.”Soutron Discovery Service is available for licensing and customization. For more information, please visit Soutron at Booth #309 or visit: www.soutron.com/discovery-search - NA www.soutron.com/discovery - UKAbout Soutron Global, Inc.Soutron is a cloud-based, scalable information management system for special collection libraries, archives , and information hubs. The company is an internationally recognized provider of information management solutions that make knowledge management effective, saving corporations time, effort, and money. As a client-driven company with strong, award-winning leadership dedicated to “Managing Library and Digital Archive Transformation," Soutron Global partners with special libraries, archives, and information hubs around the globe to transform their information management with innovative, flexible, and easy-to-use solutions. Our clients' success is our success, and for over 35 years, we have been dedicated to exceeding their expectations.

