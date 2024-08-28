State Police Investigating Fatal Collision on Mountain Road

August 28, 2024

At approximately 1255 p.m., Troopers responded to the report of a motor vehicle collision with injuries on MD Rt. 152, (Mountain Road) north of Singer Road in Joppatowne. The initial investigation revealed a Buick LeSabre was travelling north on Rt. 152, when it crossed through the center turn lane into the south bound lane and struck a Toyota Corolla head on. The 72 year old male operator of the LeSabre was transported to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center. Medical personnel from Upper Chesapeake notified the Bel Air Barrack just prior to 1400 hours that the operator died from his injuries. The 37 year old male operator of the Corolla was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma by ground. There were no other occupants in either vehicle. SHA responded to maintain the road closure and detour.

The identity of the operators is being withheld pending notification to the families. The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.