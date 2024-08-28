For Immediate Release: Aug. 28, 2024

Officials Strongly Recommend Limiting Evening Time Outdoors in High-Risk Areas Due to EEE Threat

High-risk towns include Alburgh, Burlington, Colchester and Swanton

WATERBURY, VT — Health officials are strongly recommending people in towns at high risk for Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) avoid spending time outdoors as much as possible between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. to avoid mosquitoes that could carry the virus. If going outdoors, taking steps to prevent mosquito bites is essential. High-risk towns currently include Alburgh, Burlington, Colchester and Swanton. The recommendation will be in place until the first hard frost that kills mosquitoes.

Vermont continues to see much higher numbers of mosquitoes testing positive for EEE virus this year compared to previous years, affecting more areas of the state. Risk levels are based on the sustained numbers of EEE-positive tests of mosquitoes in these towns, in addition to the person infected with EEE in Chittenden County . Two people in surrounding states have also recently been infected — one in Massachusetts and one in New Hampshire, who has died .

This season there have already been 47 groups of mosquitoes that tested positive for EEE virus across 11 towns, compared with 14 groups across three towns that tested positive in 2023. The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets has been increasing its collection efforts of mosquitoes, which are tested at the Department of Health Laboratory. Additional testing could increase the number of towns at high risk in the coming days and weeks.

EEE is a rare but serious disease caused by a virus spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. EEE can result in encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain, and can be fatal in about one-third of people who develop severe EEE disease. Most people infected with EEE virus do not develop symptoms, but those who do may experience a flu-like illness with fever, chills, body aches, and joint pain. Anyone with symptoms should reach out to their health care provider.

“Vermont data, and current virus activity around New England, shows we need to take the threat of EEE very seriously,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD. “If you live in a town at high risk, please avoid spending time outside in the evenings when mosquitoes are most active to protect yourself from this potentially severe illness.”

Towns at moderate risk include Milton, Vergennes, Sudbury and Whiting. Low-risk towns include Cornwall, Grand Isle, Highgate and Fairfield. These risk levels may change as more groups of mosquitoes are tested.

Even if you don’t live in a high-risk area, everyone in Vermont should take steps to prevent mosquito bites and protect themselves from mosquito-borne illness:

Limit the amount of time you spend outdoors at dawn and dusk.

Use EPA-registered insect repellent labeled as effective against mosquitoes. Apply repellent when you are going to be outdoors, especially at dawn or dusk.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors.

Fix any holes in your screens and remove standing water around your home.

The risk of mosquito bites is lower when temperatures are below 60 degrees and mosquitoes are less active.

Officials continue to evaluate options for aerial or ground spraying of pesticides in areas where infected mosquitoes have been identified, should that be deemed the best course of action to protect public health. The public will be notified in advance if spraying occurs.

For more information, including translated materials, visit HealthVermont.gov/mosquito or HealthVermont.gov/EEE .

