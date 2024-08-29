Egnyte to Host Financial Services Summit

Summit focuses on practical AI, secure sharing and collaboration, compliance, and Egnyte's new Document Portal

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Egnyte, the secure platform for content collaboration and governance, will host its inaugural Financial Services Summit on September 12. The virtual event will feature industry leaders and innovators who will explore how technologies such as practical, secure artificial intelligence (AI) are shaping the future of the financial services industry through improved customer workflows, collaboration, and security."We are thrilled to host our inaugural Financial Services Summit this fall," said Kyle Blair, director of Financial Services at Egnyte. "This event will bring together experts from across the financial services industry to address shared challenges and explore the significant upside technological innovation can bring to improved customer experience and data management. The blend of high-level insights and real-world examples will provide valuable takeaways for attendees, regardless of their company's current stage in cloud adoption."Key Sessions Include:- Succeeding in the Future of Financial Services: Join guest speakers Gilles Ubaghs, senior analyst, and Benjamin Nestor, analyst, from Datos Insights, as they present qualitative analysis and quantitative survey data on future industry trends.- Egnyte’s AI Strategy: AI has the power to unlock troves of data for financial services companies, but in an industry where safeguarding the most private data of individuals and companies is paramount, it raises reasonable concerns. Hear from Egnyte’s chief strategy officer, David Spitz, about how Egnyte’s AI strategy and implementation have been developed with security and accuracy in mind.- The Future of AI in Audit and Compliance Management: AI innovation is at the forefront of everyone's minds. This session will provide insights about how AI is reshaping the landscape of audit and compliance. Chad Hartwick, the director of Compliance Program Administration at Comply, will join experts from Egnyte to talk about AI capabilities and overcoming challenges with common use cases.Attendees will also get an exclusive preview of Egnyte’s new Document Portal. This client portal addresses industry frustrations with outdated document collection methods like email, physical mail, and antiquated portals. Egnyte’s Document Portal will enhance efficiency, scalability, and security by providing a streamlined, secure, and repeatable process for requesting, collecting, processing, and sharing documents.Join us at the virtual Financial Services Summit on September 12, 2024 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. ET. To register for this complimentary event, click here About EgnyteEgnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 22,000 customers trust Egnyte to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data, in addition to offering specialized content intelligence and automation solutions across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com

