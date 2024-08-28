Maryland’s Outdoor Learning Partnership Accepting Applications for Representatives

August 28, 2024

Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Maryland State Department of Education are accepting member applications to participate as representatives in the Maryland Outdoor Learning Partnership.

Established by Governor Wes Moore’s Executive Order on April 22, 2024, the Outdoor Learning Partnership is a new interagency collaboration that includes state agencies, federal partners, nonprofit environmental and outdoor education organizations, and formal education partners.

The Partnership, which absorbed the former Project Green Classrooms program, is charged with empowering all of Maryland’s youth to grow as environmental stewards that access, conserve, and restore our natural resources to ensure a climate-ready Maryland.

To fulfill its responsibilities, the Partnership seeks representatives from the following groups:

Three representatives of nonprofit organizations dedicated to environmental education;

One representative of a Parent Teacher Organization;

Two representatives of local governments that have demonstrated leadership in sustainable development practices;

Two representatives (teacher or principal) serving from an outdoor school, Maryland Green School, Maryland Green Ribbon School, or school with a focus on environmental education;

One district environmental literacy supervisor or coordinator;

One district sustainability supervisor or coordinator;

One school Superintendent;

One environmental education teacher;

Two representatives of youth-based organizations; and

Two representatives of the business community with demonstrated leadership in supporting the green or sustainable workforce.

To serve as a representative of the above-listed groups, qualified individuals can complete the Outdoor Learning Partnerhip Member Application Form by September 12, 2024.

Interested parties can direct questions to Stephanie Tuckfield, Coordinator, Center for Conservation, Education and Stewardship at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources at stephanie.tuckfield1@maryland.gov or 410-260-8775, or Zachary Carey, Director of Science at

the Maryland State Department of Education at zachary.carey@maryland.gov.