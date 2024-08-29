VizConnect, Inc. (VIZC: OTC) Strategic Partner, Eternal Mind, Working on World’s 1st Quantum Computing Algorithm for AGI

The positive implications of quantum-powered AGI - Artificial General Intelligence.

PORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VizConnect, Inc. (VIZC: OTC) Strategic Partner, Eternal Mind Inc., Working on World’s First Quantum Computing Algorithm for AGIRevolutionizing the AI Industry with Groundbreaking AdvancementsEternal Mind Inc., a leading pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) development proudly announces a groundbreaking advancement in the field of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). The company is having success in developing the world’s first quantum computing algorithm designed specifically for AGI, marking a significant leap beyond current AI technologies reliant on traditional data-driven models. VizConnect Inc. has recently acquired an 18% equity stake in Eternal Mind Inc. and its Intellectual Property.Unlike conventional AI models that depend on extensive training data, Eternal Mind’s innovative algorithm harnesses the power of quantum computing to procedurally generate information. This transformative approach enables the AGI to adapt and evolve in real time, without the constraints of pre-existing datasets, unlocking new possibilities in machine learning and problem-solving.Key Highlights:1. Quantum Computing Integration: Eternal Mind’s algorithm leverages quantum computing to process and analyze data at unprecedented speeds, facilitating real-time decision-making far beyond the capabilities of classical AI models.2. Procedural Generation of Information: The algorithm creates and manipulates data dynamically, reducing reliance on pre-trained datasets and allowing the AGI to address novel challenges while mitigating biases.3. Industry Applications: The breakthrough has the potential to revolutionize industries such as finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and defense, offering unparalleled advancements in predictive modeling, diagnostics, and decision-making.4. AGI Development Leap: This quantum-based AGI represents a significant leap forward, positioning Eternal Mind and its equity partner, VizConnect, as industry leaders in next-generation AI technology.“We are at the dawn of a new era in artificial intelligence,” said Avery Thomas, President and CEO of Eternal Mind Inc. “Our quantum computing algorithm for AGI is not just an incremental improvement; it’s a fundamental transformation in how we approach AI. This technology will redefine the boundaries of what is possible in the digital age.”“VizConnect is thrilled to be part of this revolutionary development effort,” added Temba Mahaka, President and CEO of VizConnect Inc. “Our investment in Eternal Mind reflects our commitment to pushing forward areas of disruptive technologies and innovation. The implications of quantum-powered AGI are vast and will have a lasting impact on numerous industries.”About VizConnect, Inc.:VizConnect, Inc. specializes in guiding companies with strategic business development consulting services. The Company’s portfolio of services includes real estate acquisition and development, equity building, revenue generation and asset acquirement. VizConnect's phase one of its strategic business roadmap is targeting four key industry sectors and focusing its’ core economic growth pillars in the areas of real estate development, green energy production, medical/pharmaceutical and disruptive advanced technologies, including AI initiatives and blockchain-based platform solutions, offering broad market engagement and diverse opportunities for partnership and growth. The company’s experienced Team is driven to increase customers’ value, maximizing existing capabilities, improving shareholder performance and profitability, increasing cost efficiencies, optimizing business workflow processes through continuous improvement analysis and simplifying business strategies for successful outcomes.For additional information: Please contact Temba Mahaka via email at Info@VizConnect.com, or via the website http://www.VizConnect.com/ About Eternal Mind, Inc.Eternal Mind, Inc. is a technology company specializing in artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions. The company is dedicated to advancing the capabilities of AI through innovative products and services that cater to various industries. Eternal Mind's mission is to empower organizations with intelligent solutions that optimize efficiency, enhance decision-making, and drive growth.For additional information: Please contact AI Development Team at the website http://www.EternalMind.ai Safe Harbor Statement:This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as VizConnect, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe VizConnect's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.Source: VizConnect, Inc.

