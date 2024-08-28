AMPP Standards Now Available as a Member Benefit

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the global authority in materials protection and performance, has announced that all AMPP members can now access the latest standards as part of their membership at no additional cost.This strategic initiative directly responds to member feedback, marking a significant milestone in AMPP's ongoing commitment to growth, service, and inclusivity within the materials protection and performance community."Providing access to these standards as a member benefit is not just about convenience; it’s about ensuring our industry has the tools they need to protect and perform at the highest level,” said Kimberly-Joy Harris, chair of the AMPP Board of Directors. “We have listened to our members' concerns and needs, and this is our way of delivering on our promise to provide easier access to essential standards.”Effective immediately, AMPP members will have complimentary online and offline access to the latest standards. This new benefit includes:• User-Friendly Access: A streamlined platform to browse, search, sort, and filter the catalog of standards, with options to sort by committee, latest updates, and status.• Accessibility Across Devices: Standards can be accessed on any device, with features that allow standards to be accessed offline for convenient field use.• Security and Protection: All standards are securely maintained to uphold the highest integrity and quality in the industry, though some jointly developed standards are excluded from this benefit.“Standards are the backbone of the materials protection and performance industry,” said Juan Caballero, chair of the AMPP Global Center Board of Directors. “They ensure consistency, reliability, and safety across the board, guiding everything from daily operations to long-term strategic decisions. By making these standards readily accessible to our members, we support their professional success and reinforce the high standards of excellence that define our industry and contribute to building a sustainable world.”Video tutorials and additional support resources are available to help members navigate and maximize this new benefit.To start taking advantage of this new benefit or for any inquiries, visit AMPP - Membership Standards https://my.ampp.org/ContactResources/MembershipStandards.aspx ) or contact customer service at +1-281-228-6200.Additional InformationAbout UsThe Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global community of professionals focused on the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. AMPP was established in 2021 following a merger between NACE International and SSPC: The Society for Protective Coatings. The new association unites 145 years of corrosion control and protective coatings expertise and service to industry and members worldwide. Today, AMPP is the world’s largest corrosion control and protective coatings organization, serving more than 35,000 members in over 140 countries. AMPP is headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, and additional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org

