Kula Crate Launches to Support Teachers in Manchester, NH

Local Crowdfunding Platform to Deliver School Supplies to Five Manchester Elementary Schools

MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kula Crate , a new crowdfunding platform designed to help teachers secure essential classroom supplies, is proud to announce its official launch this school year. Founded by the son and husband of lifelong teachers, Kula Crate is dedicated to supporting educators by connecting them with generous donors who can help alleviate the financial burden of stocking classrooms.This fall, Kula Crate and its non-profit arm, KulaCares, will be stepping up to provide additional supplies to teachers in the Manchester area. With deep roots in the Manchester community, co-founder Karl Alterman is committed to giving back to local schools. To kick off the school year, Kula Crate will deliver boxes of essential supplies to five elementary schools in Manchester: Green Acres Elementary School, Gossler Park Elementary School, Smyth Road Elementary School, Jewett Street School, and McDonough Elementary School. These deliveries are timed to ensure that classrooms are ready for the first day of school.“Our goal isn’t necessarily to replace the need for students to bring their own supplies,” explains Karl Alterman, founder of Kula Crate. “But the reality is that some children come to school without the necessary tools, and it’s often the teachers who end up paying out of pocket to make up the difference. Kula Crate was founded to change that dynamic by providing a platform where teachers can easily crowdfund the supplies they need.”“Having spent my whole career teaching in the Manchester school district , I know what it takes to have the right tools and materials for your students”, stated Charlene Kurtz, Assistant Principal of Smyth Road Elementary School in Manchester, NH. “Obtaining necessary supplies is a huge financial burden on teachers and they do it willingly to give our students what they need and deserve. [KulaCares] makes sure that every classroom gets what they need.”Kula Crate is based in Manchester, NH, and partners with SilverTech , a long-established NH-based digital agency, who has played a crucial role in developing the crowdfunding platform and ensuring its success.About Kula CrateKula Crate was founded in 2020 to support teachers by providing a simple, effective way to crowdsource classroom supplies. The platform connects generous donors with passionate educators, ensuring that every child has the tools to succeed and every teacher has the support they need.

