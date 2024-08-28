State Exceeds Goal of Sourcing Food From Local Farmers

One year after signing Executive Order 32 to increase the state’s sourcing of local food from farmers and producers, Governor Kathy Hochul announced today at the 2024 Great New York State Fair that New York State agencies and authorities have surpassed the state’s first year goal of five percent to nearly 15 percent. Governor Hochul signed the Executive Order on Opening Day of the 2023 Great New York State Fair, directing State agencies to increase the percentage of food sourced from New York farmers and producers to 30 percent of their total purchases within five years. The Executive Order is a part of the Governor’s commitment to increasing the resilience and capacity of New York’s food system and to strengthen the agricultural industry by creating additional demand for New York-grown agricultural products.

“We’re so lucky to have access to some of the best food in the world, grown and produced right here in our own backyard,” Governor Hochul said. “Agriculture is the backbone of our state, which is why we made a promise one year ago to increase the amount of food State agencies must buy from local growers and producers. In just one year alone, we’re already ahead of schedule in continuing to invest in New York’s growers and producers, and we’re not stopping there. We will continue taking action to support our farmers and the future of our agricultural industry for decades to come.”

The Executive Order directed the Office of General Services (OGS) to ensure its centralized food contracts highlight sourcing from New York producers. It requires agencies to report food purchases, including those purchased through contracted service providers, to OGS to ensure the 30 percent goal is being met. The 30 percent goal is incremental, with agencies expected to purchase five percent of their food products from New York by the end of 2023; 15 percent by the end of 2024; 20 percent by the end of 2025; 25 percent by the end of 2026; and 30 percent by the end of 2027, significantly increasing the amount of money the state spends on procuring and producing New York food.

Agencies and authorities were directed to source at least five percent of their food or food product purchases from New York State growers and producers by the end of the 2023 calendar year. Within the first year alone, state agencies and authorities already exceeded this goal, reaching a total of nearly 15 percent of food purchased from New York State. Approximately $78 million in New York food products was purchased by State agencies and authorities in 2023. This is a monumental increase in spending from the previous $14.9 million purchased in 2022. A complete report on EO32 will be issued by OGS as part of its annual Food Metrics Report by the end of year.

Additionally, under direction from the Executive Order, the Department of Agriculture and Markets (AGM) and OGS have convened the Procurement Working Group, which includes representatives from the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, the Office of Addiction Services and Supports, the Office of Mental Health, and the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, Department of Health, Office of the Aging, along with other state agencies that purchase food. The group, working alongside the New York State Procurement Council, is working to identify opportunities to increase the purchase of New York State food products, recommend guidance to assist state agencies in increasing the amount of New York State food product they purchase, and recommend data collection and reporting requirements to achieve the Executive Order’s goals. As part of this partnership, AGM and OGS have recently launched new webpages, also found on the Governor’s website, to better connect institutional buyers with New York farmers, producers, and processors.

The Executive Order also encourages county and municipal governments, as well as local school districts not already participating in the State’s 30 percent school initiative, to join in meeting this target.

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball said, “With some of the best farmers in the world growing and producing delicious, high-quality food and products, we know that New York farmers should always be our first and best customers. Last year, the Governor set an exciting goal to increase institutional and agency buying of New York State food at 30 percent by the end of 2027. We’ve already made huge strides in this new initiative, which will only continue to boost to our farmers and secure the local food supply chain from farmer to consumer in the years to come.”

New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy said, “OGS is proud to join Governor Hochul and our partners at the Department of Agriculture and Markets in celebrating our successful efforts to support local farmers by increasing the amount of food the State purchases from New York producers. Exceeding the first-year goals established in Executive Order 32 demonstrates how the State can make a positive impact by bolstering demand for New York’s healthy and fresh agricultural products.”

New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher said, “New York is an agricultural powerhouse. The fact that local food procurement is already exceeding Governor Hochul's goal is an exciting step forward for farmers large and small across the state. We thank Governor Hochul for recognizing the promise of New York farms and the impact they have on local economies and communities.”

These investments are part of the Governor’s commitment to boost demand for New York agricultural products, bolster New York's food supply chain, and ensure all New Yorkers can produce and access fresh, local foods. It also builds on New York State’s efforts to support New York farmers and producers and connect them to new markets through programs run by the Department of Agriculture and Markets, like Farm-to-School, the 30 Percent New York State Initiative, Nourish New York, and New York State Grown & Certified. Additionally, funding offered through initiatives like the Resilient Food System Infrastructure Program and the Northeast Regional Food Business Center help support the technical assistance and infrastructure needed to meet the state’s food procurement goals. To further increase institutional purchasing power of New York products, Governor Hochul also raised the discretionary threshold for food purchasing for schools to $150,000 in the FY 2024 Enacted Budget, a significant increase from the previous threshold.