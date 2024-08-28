Burgum highlights progress, energizes Main Street ND Summit with keynote address in Watford City

WATFORD CITY, N.D. – The 2024 Main Street ND Summit kicked off its first full day today with a keynote address from Gov. Doug Burgum, setting an enthusiastic tone for the 2½-day event. In his opening remarks. Burgum welcomed nearly 500 community leaders, business owners, city planners and economic development professionals who gathered to explore the theme of “Regional Prosperity.”

Reflecting on the progress of the Main Street Initiative over the past seven years, Burgum celebrated the successes of the 108 communities currently engaged in the program. He also highlighted the ongoing work of a housing initiative that will bring recommendations to the 2025 Legislature, as well as the need to continue Renaissance Zone investment to address slum and blight, and highlighted recent major investments in workforce and child care, with more recommendations to come from the state’s Workforce Development Council.

“The passion and dedication of our local leaders has driven remarkable achievements across our state in creating healthy, vibrant communities with smart, efficient infrastructure that can attract and retain a skilled workforce and support economic diversification,” Burgum said. “We’re deeply grateful for their commitment to their communities and the key role they have played in the positive impact this initiative has had on North Dakota’s growth and prosperity.”

Participants on the first day of the Main Street ND Summit engaged in a variety of activities, including leadership training, workshops on arts and development, and opportunities to connect with local businesses and culture.

The summit continues through Thursday, offering a dynamic lineup of keynote speakers, workshops and networking opportunities. Highlights include a Main Street ND Awards ceremony with Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller and a variety of community-focused events such as a photography tour, street fair and a summer evening event in Williston.

For more information on the awards and the summit, visit Main Street Initiative.