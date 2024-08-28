Legislative Change Doc ODD HOURS, NO PAY, COOL HAT Illuminating Volunteer Firefighting - Public Broadcasting Debut 9/11

"Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat" - Documentary Poster Photo 1 "Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat" DOC (Wheaton_AccidentScene_Zach_01) Photo 2 "Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat" DOC (Wheaton_Maria_EMScall_01) Photo 3 "Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat" DOC (Beeville_FireTraining_04) Photo 4 "Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat" DOC (Beeville_FireTraining_05)

Takes Audiences Behind the Lines of America’s Heartland-Led Community of Volunteer Fire Services with Release on over 137 Stations Nationwide Timed to 9/11

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sub-Genre Media’s engaging documentary “Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat,” a Vignette Production and Hold Fast Features Project from filmmaking co-directing team Gary Matoso & Cameron Zohoori, will make its Public Broadcasting debut nationwide airing nationally on PBS stations, beginning in September, timed to 9/11, and in October on more than 137 stations (Over 370 air dates include the top 10 markets, as well as throughout America’s heartland to a an audience of over 36 million).PBS stations and channels embrace “Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat” with primetime programming commemorating 9/11, October’s National Fire Prevention Month, and National First Responders Day (Oct 28). Since the film first made its North American wide release in 2023 the film directly influenced Maryland’s state governor to change legislation that allows for non-social security holding EMTs to become fully licensed. This allows those persons to advance their careers as full-time professionals and increases the lives they will save.The film made a significant impact nationwide with 50% of the nearly 300 fire departments who screened the film during recruitment events enlisting new volunteer firefighters or receiving strong inquiries.The National Volunteer Fire Council experienced a 41% increase in volunteer inquiry submissions during the film’s wide release.“Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat” is inspired by an original story by Peter Yoakum and takes audiences behind the lines of America’s volunteer fire service community. The film is truly a tribute to the nearly 700,000 volunteer firefighters around the country – highlighting their selfless bravery, compassion, motivation, and unfaltering sense of community.The film is presented by John Deere in association with the National Volunteer Fire Council, Hold Fast Features, and Vignette.This extraordinary film released theatrically in New York, California, Washington, and Oregon; has screened as part of a coveted private screening series including the John Deere Headquarters Screening & Panel event honoring regional fire departments, the National Volunteer Fire Council Board of Directors Screening, Elevate Brand Storytelling in Sundance, Utah, and the NVFC Training Summit; and across the nation with nearly 300 impact recruitment screenings.The 60-minute public television version grants audience’s exclusive access to follow the inspiring journey of the most remarkable neighbors whose help you hope you never need - volunteer firefighters - as they encounter heart-breaking challenges and exhilarating triumphs to fulfill a single mission: serving their community. Heart-warming, humorous, and thrilling, this sweeping portrait of bravery will capture your heart and inspire.“It was important for us to release Odd Hours across public media,” says Sub-Genre distribution executive Jordana Meade. “Now millions of Americans across the country will have access to Odd Hours’ captivating story of community and extraordinary bravery when the country needs it most.”The “Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat” filmmaking team is led by Co-Director, DP & Producer Gary Matoso, Co-Director & Editor Cameron Zohoori, Executive Producer Peter Yoakum, Casting Director & Associate Producer Louise Colette Matoso, and Composer Dillon Byron.To follow the film and its journey and find your location station listings: www.oddhoursfilm.com Downloadable assets: trailer and press materials Private screeners available upon request for review and interview consideration annie@cinematicredpr.comAbout Public Broadcasting:Since the 1920s, people across the United States have launched public broadcasting services to champion the principles of diversity and excellence of programming, responsiveness to local communities, and service to all.Today’s public media system began to take shape more than 50 years ago, with the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967, which authorized the creation of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). The system now reaches nearly 99% of the U.S. population with free programming and services. Public media creates and distributes content that is for, by and about Americans of all diverse backgrounds; and provides services that foster dialogue among the stations and the communities they serve. In addition to providing free high-quality, educational programming for children, arts, and award winning current affairs programming, public media stations provide life-saving emergency alert services.Public media remains America’s most trusted institution for news and educational programming.About John Deere:Deere & Company ( www.JohnDeere.com ) is a global leader in the delivery of agricultural, turf, construction, and forestry equipment. We help our customers push the boundaries of what's possible in ways that are more productive and sustainable to help life leap forward. Our technology-enabled products including John Deere Autonomous 8R Tractor, See & Spray™, and E-Power Backhoe are just some of the ways we help meet the world's increasing need for food, shelter, and infrastructure. Deere & Company also provides financial services through John Deere Financial. For more information on Deere & Company, visit us at www.deere.com/en/news/ About the National Volunteer Fire Council:The National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) is the leading nonprofit membership associationrepresenting the interests of the volunteer fire, EMS, and rescue services. The NVFC serves as the voice of the volunteer in the national arena and provides critical resources, programs, education, and advocacy for first responders across the nation. Focus areas include responder health and safety, volunteer recruitment and retention, leadership, planning and preparedness, and more. Through the Make Me A Firefighter campaign, the NVFC helps connect prospective volunteers with their local fire department. Learn more at www.nvfc.org About Hold Fast Features:Hold Fast Features was organized in 2019 to develop documentary projects that give people the opportunity to recognize that we all have a lot more good things in common than what we generally hear about. Hold Fast Features created and developed its first feature film Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat that will release in select theaters and nationwide across digital platforms in summer 2023.About Vignette:Vignette combines the cinematic skills of a documentary production company with the strategic insight of a creative agency. Gary Matoso started Vignette in 2011 after a long stint as a photojournalist, bringing together a team of like-minded creatives to tell impactful stories of real people. Whether creating branded campaigns or original film productions, our roots in photojournalism and documentary spark the curiosity at the core of everything we do. Vignette works across media, creating photo, short-form, and feature-length stories. Learn more at storyiseverything.comAbout Sub-Genre Media:Sub-Genre is a distributor of specialized films for niche audiences, producer of original productions, and a strategic consultancy agency that guides brands and brand partners through the process of leveraging entertainment for marketing and CSR initiatives.###

TRAILER - "Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.