Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Anne Arundel County

Maryland State Police News Release

(ANNAPOLIS, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Wednesday morning in Anne Arundel County.

The deceased is identified as Andrew David Frye, 34, of Crownsville, Maryland. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical services. Frye was the operator of a 2000 Yamaha motorcycle involved in the crash.

At approximately 4:20 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Annapolis Barrack responded to a two-vehicle crash reported on eastbound Route and Rowe Boulevard in Annapolis. Preliminary investigations indicate that a 2019 Ford Fiesta struck the Yamaha while making a lane change on eastbound Route 50. The sole driver of the Ford was transported by ambulance to Anne Arundel Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

Investigators do not believe impairment was a factor. All eastbound lanes were closed for several hours. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to assist with road closures. Fire and emergency medical services personnel from Anne Arundel County also responded to the scene. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

