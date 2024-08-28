New Music Alert Nelsonian Buzz From American Alt Prog Rockers Nraakors

Nelsonian Buzz from the album Hoppel Poppel by Nraakors

IOWA, USA, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- There will be, another day to save, if we walk together, on the way to the grave.Those are the closing lines of the new release from the Nraakors Project Nelsonian Buzz from their album HOPPEL POPPEL. Both the song and the accompanying video are almost what you would expect if say Nirvana did their own version of Sympathy for the Devil, the Stones classic. But rather than a samba stroll through history, this is a grunge anthem for the modern era, when we all feel a sense of alienation and isolation from the insanity of our society. All our efforts to escape through distraction break down, as the discordant instrumentals strike, dissolving into chaos before resolving into something new and promising: the realization that we are not alone. The clarity that comes from finding another to share our journey into oblivion is the only salvation possible. So turn a blind eye to the danger, as Admiral Lord Nelson did, and embrace your fate, whatever it may be.The Nraakors Project is a collective venue to share and showcase the talents of a variety of visual and musical artists. The video for Nelsonian Buzz was conceived, directed, and edited by Michael Garza, and features the brilliant calligraphic work of Cheryl Jacobsen. Performers include Joseph Norman, Gigi Macabre, Tony Vermeer, Joey Kramer, Steve Swyers, Tracey Kramer, Amy McBeth, and James Kasper. The Nraakors Project was envisioned and given birth by James Kasper, Joseph Norman, and Gigi Macabre.Be sure to sample the other tracks from their debut album HOPPEL POPPEL on their YouTube channel.Contact nraakors at nraakors@gmail.com and please mention Radio Pluggers

