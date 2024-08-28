COMMISSIONER MILLER ANNOUNCES OVER $1.4 MILLION IN USDA FUNDING FOR TEXAS SPECIALTY CROPS

AUSTIN— Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller proudly announced that the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) has secured over $1.4 million in funding from the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) 2024 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP). This critical funding will be used to develop programs that strengthen Texas’s specialty crop industry, ensuring that our current and future producers have the resources and support they need to thrive in the Lone Star State.

"TDA’s been working hard to boost the Texas specialty crop market," said Commissioner Miller. "Thanks to the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, we can ramp up our support for the dedicated producers who make it all possible. From delivering top-tier educational resources to unlocking new industry opportunities, this funding isn’t just helpful—it’s a game-changer for Texas agriculture."

Administered by USDA, the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program issues grants to state agriculture departments to enhance specialty crop market potential. TDA’s award is part of a total of $72.9 million in 2024 SCBGP funding that will be distributed among 54 states and territories. USDA’s support will strengthen U.S. specialty crop production and markets, ensuring an abundant and affordable supply of highly nutritious fruits, vegetables, and other specialty crops, which are vital to the health and well-being of Texans and all Americans.

Texas is known for its vibrant specialty crops, including wine grapes and organic produce. Previous grants have supported initiatives such as vineyard research, producer training, promotional podcasts, and pioneering irrigation techniques. With the latest USDA funding, TDA will focus on five strategic areas: food safety, value-added industry growth, marketing, nutrition, and plant health. These initiatives aim to further expand and strengthen the specialty crop market in Texas, ensuring continued success for our producers.

“We are happy to once again be partnered with Texas on the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program,” said USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt. “The innovative projects funded through this program will strengthen U.S. specialty crop production and markets and ensure Americans have sustained access to fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables, and other specialty crops and support the region’s specialty crop growers to help ensure their long-term success.”

