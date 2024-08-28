Correctional Services commemorates Women’s Month, 29 Aug

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) in collaboration with Meals on Wheels Community Services South Africa, the Justice Inspectorate for Correctional Services, Ekurhuleni Metro Police and other role players will commemorate Women’s Month on 29 August 2024 at the Atteridgeville Gender Responsive Centre for Women in Conflict with the Law (AGRCWICL).

The commemoration will coincide with the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the DCS and Meals on Wheels. The agreement between the two will see many parolees, probationers, victims of crime and offenders trained on food preservation and biodiversity studies.

The National Commissioner Mr Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale will also handover competency certificates to about 18 female parolees, probationers and victims of crime who completed a training course in learning skills on how to preserve food in order to reduce food waste and extend the shelf-life of consumables.

More than two hundred (200) female offenders, victims of crime, female parolees and probationers will receive hygiene packs and other goodies in order to assist them navigate some of the social challenges they are facing.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: 29 August 2024

Venue: Atteridgeville Gender Responsive Centre for Women in Conflict with the Law (Former Atteridgeville Correctional Centre)

Time: 09h00

