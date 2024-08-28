Xcelerate Your Average Fee Conference Empowers Attorneys to Maximize Client Value and Elevate Firm Success

The conference, in Nashville on Sept. 26–27, 2024, is tailored for personal injury lawyers who are focused on client advocacy and firm growth.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal injury attorneys committed to maximizing client compensation are invited to the Xcelerate Your Average Fee Conference at The Joseph Hotel in Nashville on Sept. 26–27, 2024. This event, presented by Xcelerator Law Firm Consultants, provides attendees with practical tools and proven techniques to boost client value and potentially increase their average fee by 30% or more within the first full year.

Maximizing value for clients isn’t just about improving a law firm’s bottom line; it’s about transforming lives. Larger case values mean more significant compensation for injured clients, allowing them to access better medical care, regain financial stability, and achieve a higher quality of life.

The conference is tailored for personal injury lawyers who are focused on client advocacy and firm growth. Xcelerator Law Firm Consultants invites law firm owners, partners, managing attorneys, attorneys, COOs, and anyone involved in your firm’s attorney processes to attend. Group rates and virtual attendance options are available to encourage comprehensive team participation and a unified approach to the strategies presented. Participation may qualify for CLE credits in most states.

“Our mission is to empower personal injury attorneys to secure the best possible outcomes for their clients,” said Chad Dudley, co-founder of Xcelerator Law Firm Consultants and founding partner of Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers. “By providing the knowledge and skills to maximize case value, we’re helping improve the lives of those who have been injured.”

The Xcelerate Your Average Fee Conference will cover proven methods for identifying high-value cases and negotiating larger settlements, leading to more significant outcomes for injured clients.

The conference will feature experienced attorneys who apply these techniques daily, including Brent Frederick, who has litigated cases in over 25 states and obtained multiple jury trial verdicts of over $5 million. In addition, Jack Van Steenberg, retired executive director and chief safety officer of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and principal expert at CMV Consulting Experts, will share his extensive knowledge regarding big truck crashes.

Agenda topics include:

• How to Find TBI Cases

• Medical Management & Big Case Workup

• The Importance of a Trial Story

• A Live Valuation Meeting

• And more

Law firms seeking to refine their approach to case management and maximize client value are encouraged to attend the Xcelerate Your Average Fee 2024 Legal Conference. For more information and to register, visit lawfirmxcelerator.com/average-fee-2024.

About Xcelerator Law Firm Consultants

Xcelerator Law Firm Consultants leverages more than 80 years of combined experience in personal injury law to empower firms nationwide. Led by industry veterans Chad Dudley and Micki Love, Xcelerator provides law firms with the knowledge and tools to streamline operations, increase profitability, and achieve the best possible outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit lawfirmxcelerator.com

