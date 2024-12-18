Destination Toledo Renews Autism Certification, Advancing Accessibility Offerings for Travelers

Destination Toledo team with Santa Tom, who is also autism certified, of Toledo Santa. Downtown Toledo, Photo by Drone Works Photography TARTA team members joined by Lance Woodworth, Destination Toledo President & CEO at the Ohio Public Transit Association (OPTA) Ohio Needs Transit Conference and Expo. TARTA’s Paratransit team was honored with the Collaborative Excellence Award.

Destination Toledo has successfully renewed its Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation from IBCCES, a status first granted in 2022.

It is important for Destination Toledo and every member of our team to be certified so we can provide the best possible experience for all travelers...” — Lance Woodworth, President & CEO of Destination Toledo

TOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demonstrating its commitment to providing an inclusive and supportive environment for all visitors, Destination Toledo has renewed its Certification Autism Center™ (CAC) designation, first awarded in 2022. This certification, granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), is given to organizations that complete training and certification in autism and other sensory needs, ensuring that staff are well-equipped to support autistic individuals and their families.

"It is important for Destination Toledo and every member of our team to be certified so we can provide the best possible experience for all travelers, especially those with autism and sensory needs, while they explore our city," said Lance Woodworth, President & CEO of Destination Toledo.

In addition to its CAC designation, Destination Toledo is working with local attractions, hotels, and other venues to expand accessibility offerings across the region with a Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) designation. This collaborative effort aims to position Toledo as a premier destination for autistic and sensory-sensitive travelers.

Last year, Toledo Express Airport (TOL) became the first airport in the country to receive the CAC designation. Earlier this year, the Toledo Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) Paratransit division, TARTA Move (formerly TARPS), became the first transit agency in Ohio to earn the CAC certification. TARTA was recently awarded the Ohio Public Transit Association’s Collaborative Excellence Award for its collaboration with Destination Toledo in the effort to make Toledo a Certified Autism Destination™. To date, nearly 20 organizations in the Toledo region have achieved Certified Autism Center™ status.

Destination Toledo provides information about this initiative on its website at VisitToledo.org/AutismTravel and offers a Sensory-Friendly Guide to Toledo. The organization continues to share information about accessibility and sensory-friendly offerings through its social media channels.

“We’re delighted that Destination Toledo continues to foster an inclusive and accessible environment with the renewal of their certification. Millions of travelers are looking for welcoming destinations with trained and certified options to enjoy themselves,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for hospitality and recreational organizations, such as hotels, theme parks, museums, and other attractions, so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



About Destination Toledo

Destination Toledo is the Destination Marketing Organization for Lucas County and the greater Toledo region. Destination Toledo’s core mission is to attract meeting, convention and tourism business to the region through strategic marketing, sales, and partnership efforts. Annually, Lucas County welcomes nearly 16 million visitors and contributes $2.9 billion to the local economy supporting over 33,000 jobs in the tourism and hospitality industry.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

