Justice and Constitutional Development dismisses 27 officials for misconduct

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has taken decisive action in maintaining the integrity of its operations by dismissing 27 officials for various forms of misconduct. These dismissals are part of 81 appeal matters recorded by the Department, which include 55 dismissals, 25 suspensions and 1 warning. These appeals were lodged by officials who were found guilty of serious misconduct.

To date, the Department has successfully finalised 31 of these appeals. This includes upholding 27 dismissals and reducing sanction in four cases. The misconduct in question ranged from fraud, theft, sexual harassment and bringing the Department into disrepute to absenteeism, abuse of state vehicles and insubordination.

The Department remains resolute in its commitment to finalise all appeals lodged with the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development and continues to strengthen its internal controls to combat any conduct that undermines its ability to deliver justice services effectively and efficiently.

The Department is confident that the finalisation of these appeals along with all related disciplinary processes, will serve as a strong deterrent against future misconduct and unprofessional behaviour among its officials. The consequence management measures implemented underscores the Department’s dedication to clean governance.

All outstanding appeal matters are currently being processed expeditiously and will be concluded in due course. The Department remains committed to fostering a professional working environment, upholding the rule of law and ensuring transparency and accountability to the public.

