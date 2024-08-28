The New Book, Our (In)visible Work, Is Now Available, Bringing Readers Crucial Insights

Dr. Janelle Wells and Dr. Doreen MacAulay

Launching a Call to Action, the New Book from Janelle E. Wells, Ph.D. and Doreen MacAulay, Ph.D. Explores the Scope and Consequences of Unseen Labor

Our (In)visible Work is meant to be an inspiring and empowering book that reveals a sense of shared pain, yet creates collective hope and action.” — Janelle E. Wells, Ph.D

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are thrilled to announce that Our (In)visible Work by esteemed academics Janelle E. Wells, Ph.D., and Doreen MacAulay, Ph.D., is now available at Ingramspark and Amazon. Their book unveils the often-overlooked contributions of individuals in various sectors who perform essential tasks that sustain workplaces and homes, but their valuable work is uncompensated and unappreciated.

Through personal narratives, research, and analysis, the book advocates for greater acknowledgment and appreciation of tasks such as emotional labor, caretaking, and household management. These critical, unpaid, and underappreciated jobs are thrust out of the shadows and into the realm where everyone’s work can be valued and appreciated.

Our (In)visible Work demonstrates that invisible work harms individuals, families, and organizations. It is a phenomenon that may be observed subconsciously and is rarely discussed openly in families or the workplace. The authors make invisible work much more visible. They examine various aspects of it, ranging from the individuals performing it to its beneficiaries, its impact on workplaces and society, and what the future would hold if invisible work were widely recognized and rewarded.

The Book is Already Garnering Praise from Scholars:

“Wells and MacAulay’s Our (In)visible Work sheds new light on an old and universal phenomenon: the unseen and unremunerated labor that most of us take for granted yet directly benefit from daily in our workplaces, homes, and relationships.

Manuel Cuevas-Trisán

Vice President for Human Resources, Harvard University

“Hearty congratulations to Drs. Janelle Wells and Doreen MacAulay on the publication of this book that highlights the omnipresence and importance of invisible work delivered across all sectors of society. Work takes many forms in our society, but as Wells and MacAulay potentially illustrate, some of the most rewarding and critical work falls under the category of “invisible work”. However, in spite of its importance, this type of work is frequently undervalued and is disproportionately delivered by equity-deserving members of our society. The authors explore this topic in great detail and provide a deep analysis of the benefits and costs of this type of work.”

W. James Weese, Ph.D.

Professor of Leadership, Western University

“I think that everyone should read this book, we all do some type of invisible work, and most people don't even know it. Or they have friends or partners that they never realized how what they do is also work. I grew up in a society where motherhood was a duty and not seen as work, I used to always tell my mom to get a job, now I realized that she had the most important and difficult job in the world. Until we are not aware of the invisible work that runs our lives, we will never be able to better advocate for ourselves and others.“

Ingrid Harb

Founder and CEO, Women Ambassadors Forum

The research and anecdotes outlined in the book can be the basis for questions our society must consider to ensure better futures for us all:

 How would society be different if more people were recognized and compensated for invisible work?

 How would the workplace change?

 How would family dynamics change? Can recognizing invisible work transform unhealthy environments at home and work into positive, supportive environments?

 What will that mean for children growing up in healthier environments?

 Can happier workplaces increase production?

“Our book documents that invisible work is prevalent throughout North American society and worldwide,” said Dr. Wells. “Unsurprisingly, women and people of color are more affected by this phenomenon than white men. For instance, women perform 76.2% of unpaid care and domestic work globally. In the United States, women spend an average of 4.1 hours per day on unpaid household chores and caregiving, compared to men, who spend 2.5 hours per day.”

Dr. MacAulay noted that visibility and recognition in the workplace are critical for professional growth. “It encompasses being seen and ensuring one's work and efforts are acknowledged,” she said. “When achievements and contributions are visible to management, it opens doors to new opportunities, constructive feedback, and career progression. The visibility fosters a culture of transparency, where meritocracy thrives, and individuals feel more valued and motivated.”

