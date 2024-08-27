Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Suwannee River Water Management District

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of George Wheeler and the reappointment of Harry Smith and Larry Thompson to the Suwannee River Water Management District.

George Wheeler

Wheeler, of Madison, is the Owner of Wheeler Tree Farm. Active in his community, he is the President of the Cherry Lake Water Utility Board of Directors, the Director of the Madison County Florida Farm Bureau, and a member of the Florida Forestry Association and the American Tree Farmer Association. Wheeler earned his associate degree from North Florida College.

Harry Smith

Smith, of Lake City, is employed at Mayo Ag Services. Previously, he served as Vice President of Feed Operations for Central States Enterprises. Smith earned his associate degree from Santa Fe College and his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Florida.

Larry Thompson

Thompson, of Bell, is the President of Straw America, LLC and the Vice President of Nature’s Source. Active in his community, he is a member of the CareerSource Florida Crown Board of Director and the Central Florida Electric Cooperative. Thompson previously served as a member of the Suwannee County Housing Authority.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

