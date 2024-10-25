Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez Announces Winners of the 2024 Florida Space Art Contest for K-5 Students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez announced 12 finalists and two grand prize winners for the 2024 Florida Space Art Contest.

“I am pleased to announce the finalists of the Third Annual Florida Space Art Contest,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “Since the creation of the contest, we have received nearly 6,600 submissions, with a record-breaking number of submissions this year alone. I want to thank all the students who participated, and I look forward to recognizing the finalists.”

“Seeing the creativity and imagination displayed by these young artists in designing Florida’s future spacesuits is truly inspiring,” said Rob Long, President and CEO of Space Florida. “Their artwork not only reflects their fascination with space but also highlights the bright future of space exploration. Congratulations to all the talented winners.”

“Congratulations to this year’s winners and finalists for the Space Art Contest,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “Florida is the space capital of the nation, and it is important for students to learn our state’s rich history in space exploration.”

Earlier this year, Lieutenant Governor Nuñez launched the 2024 Florida Space Art Contest and encouraged all students in grades K-5 across Florida to participate in the contest. Each student was instructed to submit an original, two-dimensional artwork based on this year’s theme: Suit Up! Florida’s Space Suit of the Future. The third annual contest received nearly 2,600 submissions.

Submissions were broken down into two categories: K–2 and 3–5. Six art pieces from each group (12 total) were selected as finalists. Finalists will win two tickets to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Two lucky grand prize winners, one selected from each group, will have their artwork launched into space on an upcoming mission!

The 12 finalists for this year’s 2024 Florida Space Art Contest are:

Paris McTaw, kindergarten student at Wauchula Elementary School

Michelle He, kindergarten student at Academy at the Lakes

Jason Ritnour, first grade student at Kenwood Elementary School

Vanessa Wesbur, first grade student at Wright Elementary School

Gabriel Angeli, second grade student at Lowry Elementary School

Penelope Wong, second grade student at Calusa Elementary School

Isabella Wesbur, third grade student at Northwest Florida Ballet Academie

Sharon Gao, third grade student at Mitchell Elementary School

Natalie Kimtia, fourth grade student at Christ’s Church Academy

Ethan Jimenez-Almesiga, fourth grade student at Florida Christian School

Annabelle Domingo, fifth grade student at John I. Smith K-8 Center

Laiona Lai, fifth grade student at Water Spring Elementary School

The two grand prize winners for this year’s 2024 Space Art Contest are:

Gabriel Angeli, second student at Lowry Elementary School

Natalie Kimtia, fourth grade student at Christ’s Church Academy

Our two grand prize winners will have their original art piece flown into space on an upcoming SpaceX mission targeted for this upcoming year!

“Congratulations to the two grand prize winners,” said Lieutenant Governor Nuñez. “I look forward to recognizing their talent, creativity, and imagination in the near future.”

Please visit FloridaSpaceArt.com to see the artwork of our finalists. Thank you to our sponsors, and to SpaceX, Space Florida, Florida Department of State Division of Arts and Culture, and the Florida Department of Education for their contributions to this contest.

About Space Florida

‍Space Florida is where leading aerospace companies get everything they need to see their new ideas take off. As the state’s aerospace finance and development authority, Space Florida brings a mix of unrivaled experience, unmatched financial tools, and unbeatable location to the table by providing critical business financing opportunities for the aerospace industry, managing infrastructure investment in the state’s spaceport system, and facilitating research and development, workforce, education, and investment programs.

###