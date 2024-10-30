Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Amy Blackburn as Hernando County Tax Collector

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Amy Blackburn as Hernando County Tax Collector. This appointment is effective November 1, 2024.

Amy Blackburn
Blackburn is the Hernando County Tax Collector-Elect. Previously, she served as the Chief Deputy of Finance Administration for the Hernando County Tax Collector. Blackburn earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from the University of Florida.

 

