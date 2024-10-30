Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Derek Barrs to the School Board of Flagler County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Derek Barrs to the School Board of Flagler County.

Derek Barrs
Barrs is the Associate Vice President for HNTB Corporation. Active in his community, he currently serves as a member of the American Trucking Association Law Enforcement Advisory Board, the Florida Trucking Association, and the Flagler Sheriffs Employee Trust Board of Directors. Barrs earned his associate degree in criminal justice from North Florida College and his bachelor’s degree in public administration from Flagler College.

