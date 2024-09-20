Wynwood Juried Show Digital 2024 Unveils Virtual Exhibition

WJS24 Evite Selected Artists WJS2024

The Wynwood Juried Show 2024 is a movement that seeks to elevate and project the new voices of contemporary art. The selected works will not only be visually striking but also profoundly meaningful.” — Milagros Bello, Ph.D.

WYNWOOD, MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The much-anticipated Wynwood Juried Show 2024 (WJSD/24) is officially live, showcasing a groundbreaking selection of works from some of the most innovative emerging artists of today. The virtual exhibition, now available online, will be open for three months from September 20 through December 20, 2024. This year’s show promises to offer a thought-provoking visual journey that redefines the intersection of art and activism, tackling issues such as social displacement, environmental crisis, and the evolving status of women.The WJSD/24 competition goes beyond being a simple virtual art contest; it is a vital platform dedicated to showcasing the innovative practices of artists whose work responds to the pressing issues of today's society. From themes of human and planetary ecology to the experiences of social displacement and the complexities of identity and otherness, the exhibition invites audiences to engage with artwork that is both visually compelling and socially significant.Selected ArtistsThis year’s jury selected a diverse group of talented artists who have demonstrated exceptional creativity and depth in their work. The following artists will be featured in the virtual exhibition: Eliana Barbosa, Magaly Barnola Otaola, Ricardo Carbonell, Mabelin Castellanos, Sergio Cesario, Meg Cogburn, Jinny Isserow, Matt Jacobs, Esther Kaufman, Deborah Kruger, Paola Lettieri, Mylene Leon, Karina Matheus, Carolina Merlano, Rafael Montilla, Nancy Oberer, Baltasar Perez, Lourdes Rivera, Imagreimy Salazar, Beatriz Sanchez, Daniel Schachner Raul Vargas and Marti Visbal.These artists, selected from a competitive pool of applicants, represent a wide range of mediums and conceptual approaches. Their works collectively explore critical themes such as the condition of women, environmental crises, the devastating consequences of war, and the shifting landscapes of social identity.Jury PanelDr. Milagros Bello, Director and Chief Curator of MIA Curatorial Projects, leads this year’s panel of jurors. A distinguished figure in the contemporary art world with over two decades of experience, Dr. Bello’s curatorial work is deeply informed by her academic background in Art Sociology from Sorbonne University and her passion for promoting emerging artists. Her interdisciplinary approach offers a critical lens on contemporary issues, making her an influential voice in the selection of the exhibition’s featured works.Joining Dr. Bello on the jury are Orianna Montenegro , a multidisciplinary artist known for her abstract and experimental art, and Marlene Santaella , a socially engaged artist whose work spans photography and conceptual art. Montenegro’s exploration of color and texture, alongside Santaella’s deep reflection on human relationships and existential themes, provides a rich, varied perspective to the jury's deliberation process.Award RecognitionIn addition to being featured in the exhibition, the selected artists will be considered for three main awards: First Place, Second Place, and Third Place, along with three Honorable Mentions. The winners will be recognized for their exceptional contributions to the discourse of contemporary art, as assessed by the esteemed jury.Dr. Milagros Bello reflects on the importance of the event: “The Wynwood Juried Show 2024 is more than just an exhibition; it is a movement that seeks to elevate and project the new voices of contemporary art. With such a diverse and powerful jury, we are confident that the selected works will not only be visually striking but also profoundly meaningful.”2024 Virtual Exhibition Now OpenThe Wynwood Juried Show Digital is hosted on a fully immersive virtual platform, accessible worldwide. Art enthusiasts are invited to explore the exhibition and experience a diverse range of works at their convenience.🔗 Online Exhibition Link: Wynwood Juried Show Digital 2024 To navigate the exhibition:Manual Navigation:Click Enter the Exhibition to explore at your own pace. Use the arrows on the right side to move through the halls, and click on individual works for detailed information.Automatic Guided Tour:Select Start Guided Tour for an automated experience through the entire exhibition, allowing you to sit back and enjoy a curated viewing of the showcased artworks.Some works have been augmented in size for better display within the virtual gallery space, enhancing the visual experience.Awards Announcement in Mid-OctoberIn addition to the exhibition, awards for the Wynwood Juried Show Digital 2024 will be announced in mid-October, recognizing the outstanding contributions of selected artists. The awards will further highlight the remarkable talent and socially conscious themes reflected in this year’s submissions.A Platform for New PerspectivesWith a focus on global and societal issues, the Wynwood Juried Show Digital 2024 offers audiences the opportunity to engage with art that not only stirs visually but also addresses the critical conversations shaping today’s world.About Wynwood Juried Show Digital 2024The Wynwood Juried Show/Art Contest Awards/Digital 2024 stands as a pivotal event in Miami’s art scene, offering a platform for the new generation of contemporary artists to express themselves and be seen on a global stage. Curated by leading figures in the art world, this year’s exhibition is accessible globally from September 20 to December 20, 2024, providing a unique opportunity for art lovers to engage with new artistic voices and important social themes. Awards will be announced in mid-October. The event highlights the complex intersections of culture, society, and art, encouraging artists to push the boundaries of their creative practices.Wynwood Juried Show Digital 2024 is supported by MIA Curatorial Projects and is committed to fostering new artistic talent while addressing critical cultural issues.Follow us on Instagram for the latest updates: @wynwoodjuriedshow

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.