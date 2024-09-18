MIA CURATORIAL PROJECTS EXPANDS TO LITTLE RIVER WITH INAUGURAL EXHIBITION 'CONTEMPORARY INVENTORIES'

Contemporary Inventories' invitation Curator Dr. Milagros Bello at her new gallery in Little River MIA Curatorial Projects' New Gallery 1

This exhibition captures the scales of the creative process, from nonrepresentational to figurative approaches, giving viewers a pathos of the imaginary.” — Milagros Bello, Ph.D.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MIA Curatorial Projects, a leading force in Miami’s contemporary art scene, proudly announces its expansion to a new gallery space in the Little River district. The highly anticipated 1,000 sq. ft. gallery, located at 6945 NE 3rd Avenue Miami, will open its doors this Saturday, September 21, with the exhibition "CONTEMPORARY INVENTORIES," curated by Dr. Milagros Bello. This exhibition, featuring works from 18 emerging and established artists, will run until October 16, 2024."CONTEMPORARY INVENTORIES" explores the artistic process and production in contemporary times, offering a rich aesthetic "inventory" that reflects the diverse expressions of today's art. The exhibition presents a comprehensive assessment of creative processes, with pieces ranging from abstract to representational art, each evoking a spectrum of emotions and thoughts. The featured works touch on major themes such as the communicational spirit, the human condition, nature and its crisis, and the experiences of immigrants.Dr. Milagros Bello, curator and director of MIA Curatorial Projects, emphasized the significance of this exhibition: “This exhibition captures the scales of the creative process, from nonrepresentational to figurative approaches, giving viewers a pathos of the imaginary. It's a deep dive into the dynamic paradigms of our times.”Little River, just north of Little Haiti, has become a vibrant, art-centric neighborhood, attracting galleries, artist-run spaces, and non-profits, further enriching Miami's artistic landscape. With this new venue, MIA Curatorial Projects continues to play a crucial role in the ongoing cultural transformation of the area, just in time for the much-anticipated Art Basel Miami.Exhibition Details and Curatorial Events:Exhibition Title: CONTEMPORARY INVENTORIES: A Pre-Basel Season ExhibitionVenue: MIA Curatorial Projects GalleryLocation: 6945 NE 3rd Avenue Miami, Fl 33138Exhibition Dates: September 21 - October 16, 2024VIP Opening Reception: September 21, 2024. Doors open at 7pm - Presentation of the artists by curator Dr. Milagros Bello.LAKME Performance by Alexis Rivero and exhibition tour: September 28 from 7pm to 10pmLecture on the Venice Biennale 2024 by Dr. Milagros Bello: October 4 from 7pm to 10pmGuided tour and Sunday Art Brunch: October 13 from 3:30pm to 6pmClosing Reception: October 16 from 7pm to 10pmCurator: Milagros Bello, Ph.D.Selected artists: Magaly Barnola Otaola, Eliana Barbosa, Ricardo Carbonell, Francisco Ceron, Sergio Cesario, Meg Cogburn, Eumelia Castro, Mercedes Inaudi, Karina Matheus, Clark Medley, Rafael Montilla, Alexis Rivero, Imagreimy Salazar, Miguel Angel Salazar, Beatriz Sánchez, Rocco Scarcella, Charly Silva, Raúl Vargas. Performance: LAKME by Alexis RiveroAdmission: FreeThis move marks a new chapter for MIA Curatorial Projects, building upon over a decade of fostering emerging and mid-career artists through curated exhibitions, international art fairs, and public art projects.ABOUT MIA CURATORIAL PROJECTS MIA Curatorial Projects, led by Dr. Milagros Bello, focuses on contemporary art with a strong emphasis on curatorial innovation. The space works with emerging, mid-career, and established artists and acts as an incubator for young talent. Dr. Bello holds a Doctorate in Sociology of Art and a Master’s Degree in Art History from Sorbonne University. She has been an influential figure in Miami’s art scene, curating exhibitions for over 20 years and teaching art and critical theories at prominent universities. She is also an art writer and former Senior Editor of Arte Al Dia International art magazine.Stay updated on exhibition programming through the curator’s Instagram: @miacuratorial.

