245RECYCLE PUBLISHES THOUGHT LEADERSHIP ARTICLE ON ADVANCED RECYCLING

IT WILL TAKE A VILLAGE TO BOOST PLASTICS RECYCLING

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- News provided by 245Recycle, LLC245Recycle announced today that Peter Fasullo, Chief Commercial Officer, published a thought leadership article on the difficulties of plastic recycling titled “It Will Take a Village to Boost Plastics Recycling,” which can be found on the Company’s website and social media.“I thought about the old proverb about ‘taking a village to raise a child,’” said Fasullo, “because there is not one ‘parent’ raising our industry into a thriving and prosperous adult.” Fasullo went on to describe the fragmented approaches among consumers, trash collectors, recyclers, government regulators, and industry participants. “To make matters worse, not all plastics are created equally which means they cannot be recycled in the same way”The thought leadership article details how the market evolved, and the challenges faced by companies trying to develop projects in the advanced recycling space today.A full version of the though leadership article can be downloaded from the Company website at www.245Recycle.com/Media or by contacting the Company directly at Contact245@245Recycle.com.About 245Recycle: 245Recycle is an advanced recycling company with the purpose to be an integral part of reducing plastic waste and helping petrochemical and refining companies meet their circularity and sustainability goals. The Company's mission is to recycle any plastic that isn't repurposed or mechanically recycled. The Company operates under the names 245Recycle, 245Recycling and Advanced Recycling, LLC. For further information, visit www.245Recycle.com Contact Us245Recycle, LLCContact245@245Recycle.com

Legal Disclaimer:

