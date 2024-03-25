245RECYCLE BECOMES A MEMBER OF THE CYCLYX CONSORTIUM
HOUSTON, TX, USA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- News provided by 245Recycle, LLC
245Recycle, a Houston-based advanced plastic recycling company, announced today that it has become a member of the Cyclyx Consortium. Cyclyx is a post-use plastic innovator that develops solutions to unlock plastic’s recycling potential. Its Consortium fosters collaboration among industry leaders from various sectors and communities. Through membership, 245Reycle looks to advance its goals of collecting and converting post-consumer plastics into chemical building blocks.
“Membership in the Cyclyx Consortium is a significant step in developing our long-term strategic goals,” said Peter Fasullo, Chief Commercial Officer at 245Recycle. “Our research shows that over 1 million metric tons per year of plastics suitable for advanced recycling end up being landfilled in Texas alone. We look forward to collaborating with Cyclyx and leveraging their expertise as we develop solutions for waste plastic recycling.”
"With our aligned goals, there is a natural synergy to welcome 245Recycle to the Consortium,” said Ron Sherga, Vice President, New Market Development of Cyclyx. 245Recyle is headquartered in Houston, TX, where Cyclyx has 10to90 landfill-diversion programs currently operating and where our first Cyclyx Circularity Center will open in mid-2025. Based on our proximity and shared circularity goals, we look forward to collaborating and helping one another scale our efforts to increase the recyclability of plastic waste."
Earlier, 245Recycle announced that it plans to build, own, and operate a 400 ton per day, ISCC PLUS certified, advanced plastic recycling facility located on the Texas Gulf Coast. The facility is expected to be operational in 2027.
About 245Recycle
245Recycle is an advanced recycling company with the purpose to be an integral part of reducing plastic waste and helping petrochemical and refining companies meet their circularity and sustainability goals. The Company's mission is to recycle any plastic that isn't repurposed or mechanically recycled. The Company operates under the names 245Recycle, 245Recycling and Advanced Recycling, LLC. For further information, visit www.245Recycle.com.
About Cyclyx International, LLC.
Cyclyx International, LLC. (“Cyclyx”) is a post-use plastic innovation company working with industry participants to develop innovative recycling solutions for all types of post-use plastics. The company’s 10to90® mission brand is focused on increasing the recyclability of plastics from 10% to 90%. Cyclyx’s expertise in the chemical composition of post-use plastic, in collaboration with industry partners, creates a new, innovative supply chain. Cyclyx has been formed to be a consortium-based entity and since its founding, there have been a growing number of companies joining its membership. For more information, visit us at Cyclyx.com.
Peter Fasullo
245Recycle, a Houston-based advanced plastic recycling company, announced today that it has become a member of the Cyclyx Consortium. Cyclyx is a post-use plastic innovator that develops solutions to unlock plastic’s recycling potential. Its Consortium fosters collaboration among industry leaders from various sectors and communities. Through membership, 245Reycle looks to advance its goals of collecting and converting post-consumer plastics into chemical building blocks.
“Membership in the Cyclyx Consortium is a significant step in developing our long-term strategic goals,” said Peter Fasullo, Chief Commercial Officer at 245Recycle. “Our research shows that over 1 million metric tons per year of plastics suitable for advanced recycling end up being landfilled in Texas alone. We look forward to collaborating with Cyclyx and leveraging their expertise as we develop solutions for waste plastic recycling.”
"With our aligned goals, there is a natural synergy to welcome 245Recycle to the Consortium,” said Ron Sherga, Vice President, New Market Development of Cyclyx. 245Recyle is headquartered in Houston, TX, where Cyclyx has 10to90 landfill-diversion programs currently operating and where our first Cyclyx Circularity Center will open in mid-2025. Based on our proximity and shared circularity goals, we look forward to collaborating and helping one another scale our efforts to increase the recyclability of plastic waste."
Earlier, 245Recycle announced that it plans to build, own, and operate a 400 ton per day, ISCC PLUS certified, advanced plastic recycling facility located on the Texas Gulf Coast. The facility is expected to be operational in 2027.
About 245Recycle
245Recycle is an advanced recycling company with the purpose to be an integral part of reducing plastic waste and helping petrochemical and refining companies meet their circularity and sustainability goals. The Company's mission is to recycle any plastic that isn't repurposed or mechanically recycled. The Company operates under the names 245Recycle, 245Recycling and Advanced Recycling, LLC. For further information, visit www.245Recycle.com.
About Cyclyx International, LLC.
Cyclyx International, LLC. (“Cyclyx”) is a post-use plastic innovation company working with industry participants to develop innovative recycling solutions for all types of post-use plastics. The company’s 10to90® mission brand is focused on increasing the recyclability of plastics from 10% to 90%. Cyclyx’s expertise in the chemical composition of post-use plastic, in collaboration with industry partners, creates a new, innovative supply chain. Cyclyx has been formed to be a consortium-based entity and since its founding, there have been a growing number of companies joining its membership. For more information, visit us at Cyclyx.com.
Peter Fasullo
245Recycle, LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn