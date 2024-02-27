245RECYCLE TO BUILD ADVANCED PLASTIC RECYCLING FACILITY ON THE U.S. GULF COAST USING LUMMUS TECHNOLOGY
EINPresswire.com/ -- 245Recycle announced today that it plans to build, own and operate a 400 ton per day, ISCC Plus certified, advanced plastic recycling facility to be located on the Texas Gulf Coast. The facility, which will collect and convert post-consumer plastics into chemical building blocks by a process known as pyrolysis, is expected to be operational in 2027.
“Partnering with Lummus on our first facility is a significant milestone in our mission to improve circularity for operators in the downstream energy industry,” said Robert Sawchuk, CEO of 245Recycle. “We look forward to working with leveraging Lummus’ technology and expertise to reduce plastic waste and convert it to high value feedstocks.”
“We are pleased 245Recycle has selected Lummus’ advanced waste plastics pyrolysis technology for this exciting project,” said Kyle Findley, head of Lummus’ Green Circle business unit. “245Recycle will make a significant impact on accelerating the circular economy and redirecting end-of-life plastics from landfills here in the United States.”
Green Circle concentrates and expands Lummus Technology’s capabilities to capture new opportunities in the energy transition and circular economy.
About 245Recycle: 245Recycle is an advanced recycling company with the purpose to be an integral part of reducing plastic waste and helping petrochemical and refining companies meet their circularity and sustainability goals. The Company's mission is to recycle any plastic that isn't repurposed or mechanically recycled. The Company operates under the names 245Recycle, 245Recycling and Advanced Recycling, LLC. For further information, visit www.245Recycle.com.
About Lummus: Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.
