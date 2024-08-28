28 August 2024

Chairperson of Mejlis received the Ambassador of Mauritius in Turkmenistan

On 27 August 2024, the Chairperson of Mejlis D. Gulmanova received credentials from Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Mauritius to Turkmenistan (with residence in Moscow) Kheswar Jankee.

The Chairperson of Mejlis congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to the high diplomatic post and wished success in the work aimed at the development of friendly Turkmen-Mauritian relations.

Ambassador Kheswar Jankee expressed gratitude to the Turkmen side for hospitality and conveyed greetings from the President of the Republic of Mauritius Prithvirajsing Roopun to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, as well as wished peace and prosperity to the people of Turkmenistan.

The Ambassador noted that he is honored to represent his country in Turkmenistan. The diplomat attentively listened to the information on the main vectors of internal and foreign policy of independent neutral Turkmenistan, including on the work of the Turkmen Parliament.

At the end of the meeting, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Mauritius to Turkmenistan Kheswar Jankee assured that he would make every effort to develop friendly relations between the two countries.