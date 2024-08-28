Education and Youth Work for the 2024/2025 Academic Year

MACAU, August 28 - According to the statistics of the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ), in the 2024/2025 academic year, there are a total of 10 higher education institutions in Macao, 76 non-higher education schools with 116 school units (formal and recurrent education), among which 103 school units are included in the free education system, benefiting about 80,000 students. In addition, the first school for the children of Macao residents in the Guangdong–Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin is to officially come into operation, creating a learning and living environment for students fairly close to that in Macao and providing Macao residents with more convenient conditions for learning in the Zone.

Foster devotion to the motherland and seize development opportunities

In the 2024/2025 academic year, the teaching of the two laws will be covered in all bachelor’s degree programmes and elements of patriotism such as affection for Macao and the motherland as well as national security education will continue to be enriched through different forms of learning or activities. In line with the implementation of the Patriotic Education Law of the People’s Republic of China, in the 2024/2025 academic year, a patriotic education camp will be held for Form 1 students whilst study tours to the In-Depth Co-operation Zone will be arranged for Form 4 students. To support Macao’s adequate economic diversification, students and youths will be encouraged to participate in various science and technology education competitions and activities, which will expand the breadth and depth of their career development plans, and provide them with information concerning the city’s emerging industries and practical opportunities to visit enterprises related to the four key industries in the In-Depth Co-operation Zone, with a view to helping young people and students in Macao to actively integrate themselves into the overall development of our nation.

Implement management optimisation and increase administrative efficiency

The DSEDJ will review the implementation and effectiveness of each policy objective and measure laid down in the Outline of the Medium- and Long-Term Development of Higher Education in Macao (2021–2030), the Medium- and Long-Term Planning for Non-Tertiary Education (2021–2030), and the Macao Youth Policy (2021–2030). In addition, management practices in non-higher education schools will continue to see improvement. Teaching staff will be vetted for teaching qualifications, professional credentials and conduct records, etc., whereas schools will be required to establish a school-based code of conduct for teachers, internal rules and regulations and regular meetings to remind teaching staff to abide by laws and regulations and uphold the professional ethics and conduct of teachers. In the 2024/2025 academic year, the Notes on Auditing of Accounts of Non-Profit Private Schools of Non-Tertiary Education and a ‘budget management system’ template will be provided in support of the implementation of third-party auditing of school accounts. Furthermore, legislation relating to private continuing education institutions and private supplementary education support centres, along with the amendments, will be refined, while one-stop licence application and business management systems will continue to be optimised.

Expand external co-operation and strengthen talent development

With the goal of continuously promoting and co-ordinating the development of local higher education institutions in the direction of the key industries and the internationalisation of higher education, disciplinary distribution will be further improved, co-operation in scientific research and education will be expanded and deepened, joint cultivation programmes between local and external institutions will be actively encouraged, and promotion and publicity efforts targeted at Portugal and Southeast Asian countries will be increased. Portuguese language learning in non-higher education will be reinforced with the continuation of the Navigation Scheme in Portuguese Language Learning, which will systematically enhance students’ overall ability in Portuguese language learning; on the other hand, joint academic programmes in collaboration with Portuguese higher education institutions will be launched to support Macao students’ pursuit of further studies in Portugal, facilitating the all-round development of Chinese-Portuguese bilingual interdisciplinary talents.

Push forward curriculum development and enhance educational quality

The newly revised ‘Curriculum Framework for Formal Education of Local Education System’ and relevant ‘Requirements of Basic Academic Attainments’ will be implemented in an orderly manner to strengthen student learning, including coding, artificial intelligence and integrated applied skills, and support on all fronts will be offered to schools and teaching staff for carrying out curriculum development work. ‘National Security Education’ supplementary teaching materials will be published in volumes to cultivate a holistic view of national security in students across pre-primary, primary, secondary and higher education levels. The Continuing Education and Development Scheme will continue to encourage residents to enhance their personal competencies and skills through continuous learning or certification, which in turn will support industrial diversification and create a learning society. In addition, the promotion of different types of parent education resources in the community will be strengthened with the organisation of parent education–themed promotional activities in order to raise parents’ awareness of parent education.

Improve campus safety and create a positive environment

The DSEDJ will actively encourage higher and non-higher education institutions to improve their disaster prevention plans. Regular inspections of campus and dormitory environments as well as the maintenance of fire safety equipment will be conducted, with particular attention paid to the storage and management of flammable materials in kitchens and laboratories, so as to heighten the safety awareness and responsiveness of students and teaching staff. Related training at different levels and teaching resources will be supplied, including promotional and educational initiatives concerning phone scams, cyber fraud, drug abuse and law-abidingness. Meanwhile, continuous support will be provided for student counselling organisations and schools to collaboratively intensify the efforts of the Working Group on Physical and Mental Health at School and enrich supplementary materials on mental health, etc., in the hope of promoting and spreading the message of positive energy on campus.