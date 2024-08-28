Van Gennip and Rintel named 2024 Rise & Lead Changemaker Award Honourees

Karien van Gennip – Netherlands Former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Social Affairs & Employment Marjan E.F. Rintel - CEO of KLM

Celebrating inspiring leaders who are making an impact

Each of our honourees is creating a legacy by paving the way towards a more inclusive future. We salute their leadership.” — Marguerite Soeteman-Reijnen, Chair Of The Awards Jury

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise & Lead Women is delighted to announce the recipients of the second annual Rise & Lead Changemaker Awards. This prestigious award celebrates purpose-driven leaders whose actions have created opportunities and found solutions to drive greater diversity, equity, and inclusion in organisations and society.In announcing this year’s honourees, the Chair of the Rise & Lead Distinguished International Jury (see members listed below), Marguerite Soeteman-Reijnen, said, “Each of our honourees is creating a legacy by paving the way towards a more inclusive future. We salute their leadership.”Ebere Akadiri, Founder and President of Rise & Lead Women, said, “Rise & Lead is delighted to shine a spotlight on these visionary leaders. We are thrilled to honour again impactful leaders advancing the cause of gender equality.” Karien van Gennip – Netherlands Former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Social Affairs & EmploymentKarien van Gennip is a Dutch businesswoman and politician who served as the Netherlands’ Second Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Social Affairs and Employment until 2 July 2024. Throughout her career, she gained notoriety in the private and public sectors as a female empowerment trailblazer.In 2017, Van Gennip became the first woman to be elected vice chair of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC). She served as State Secretary of Economic Affairs from 2003 to 2007 and wrote a column in the women's magazine Margriet about her maternity leave.Van Gennip has served in the Dutch House of Representatives from 2006 to 2008. She also worked at McKinsey & Company, the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets, ING bank, and as CEO of one of the Netherlands' largest health care insurance companies. Her leadership and policy initiatives have fostered inclusive growth and enhanced workplace diversity across the Netherlands. Her commitment to social justice and equality has reshaped policies and empowered communities, setting a powerful example for leaders everywhere. Marjan E.F. Rintel - CEO of KLMMarjan Rintel, President and CEO of KLM since 2022, has been a pioneering woman leader in business. Her journey to the helm of one of the world's most iconic airlines demonstrates her exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to breaking down barriers.Her aviation career started with various positions at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, followed by 15 years in management roles at KLM. Then, she spent six years on the Executive Board of Nederlandse Spoorwegen (NS), the state-owned Dutch rail network. In 2020, Rintel became the first woman to be named CEO of NS, one of the three busiest rail networks in the world.On 1 July 2022, Rintel returned to KLM as President and CEO, responsible for the airline’s overall strategy and performance. She is a member of the Air France KLM Group’s Executive Committee and its CEO Committee. She has also served on the boards of Nederlandse Loterij and the H'ART Museum (Hermitage Amsterdam). Her leadership style emphasises gender diversity in management roles, promoting a culture of inclusivity and better decision-making through diversity. She has inspired countless women in aviation and beyond.Distinguished International Jury MembersChair: Marguerite Soeteman-Reijnen - Chairman of Kelp Blue, Non-Executive Director at SiemensSamira Rafaela - Member of the European Parliament (2019-2024); Visiting Fellow, Cornell University Global Labor Institute.Ete Davies - EMEA EVP at Dentsu Creative, creative business CEO/COOJamie Holton - Senior Program Manager at UN Global CompactRobert Baker - Allyship Specialist, Advisory Board Member at Shape Talent LtdUnette Spencer - VP, Customer Solutions, ESG Lead, UK&I at MastercardWendy Morée – CEO & Founder of Moreequality, Advisory Board at Frankly SolutionsAbout Rise & Lead Women:Rise & Lead Women is an international organisation in the Netherlands that champions women’s leadership and financial inclusion in workplaces and the marketplace. It was founded in 2018 by female entrepreneur Ebere Akadiri. Through our sponsorship of events, webinars, and mentoring sessions, we connect aspiring leaders with experienced business executives to explore topics essential to professional growth and development. The Rise & Lead Summit & Awards celebration will take place on September 12, 2024, in The Hague, Netherlands.For more information, contact Rick Zednik at awards@riseandleadwomen.com or tel: +32 487 423 475.Follow us on social media and join the conversation: #rlsummit2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.