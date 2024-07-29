Announcing the Rise & Lead Summit 2024: Europe's Premier Leadership Event For Executive Women and Their Allies
We are thrilled to bring together such an influential group of leaders and changemakers to the Rise & Lead Summit to revolutionize workplace culture and empower Women”THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise & Lead Women is thrilled to announce that registration is now open for the Rise & Lead Summit 2024. The Summit, a groundbreaking annual gathering dedicated to fostering inclusive workplaces and empowering women, will take place on September 12th and 13th at Hilton The Hague, Netherlands. This cross-industry and cross-cultural gathering will unite C-suite executives, HR and DEI professionals, policymakers, and industry experts to explore innovative strategies for creating thriving, equitable work environments.
— Ebere Akadiri
Your Journey to an Inclusive Future:
The Rise & Lead Summit is more than an event; it catalyses transformative change. It's a platform where forward-thinking leaders and changemakers converge to redefine workplace culture, forge connections, exchange insights, and harness practical strategies to drive sustainable change while elevating their influence and impact. This year’s summit addresses women's challenges in climbing the career ladder, offering an invigorating space for leaders and allies to engage, learn, and evolve. Attendees will also be able to participate in panel discussions and workshops with industry experts on topics such as closing the gender leadership gap, building inclusive cultures, and leveraging technology for DEI initiatives.
Celebrating Excellence with the Rise & Lead Awards:
The summit will culminate in a glamorous awards gala honouring organisations and individuals making significant contributions to gender equality and workplace diversity. The Rise & Lead Awards recognise excellence in various categories, including Gender-Balanced Leadership, Equal pay, and Family Support. The gala will be a night of celebration, networking, and inspiration.
“We are thrilled to bring together such an influential group of leaders and changemakers to the Rise & Lead Summit,” said Ebere Akadiri, Founder of Rise & Lead Women. “This event shows our commitment to creating a more inclusive and equitable world where women can thrive.”
About Rise & Lead
Rise & Lead Women empowers corporate executives with effective gender DEI strategies, clear progress communication, and tailored leadership programs to achieve gender-balanced leadership. The organisation's mission is to increase women's representation in leadership and foster an environment where women thrive.
Many iconic companies and policymakers have already committed to joining this year’s Rise & Lead Summit & Awards Gala 2024.
For more information and to secure your spot at this transformative event, visit https://riseandleadwomen.com/summit2024.
