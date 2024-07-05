Marguerite Soeteman-Reijnen announced as Jury Chair for 2024 Rise & Lead Awards
Now in their 3rd year, the Awards recognise initiatives that successfully promote gender-balanced leadership, equal pay and parental support.
I look forward to seeing the leaders emerging as Rise & Lead Awards winners. These individuals demonstrate unparalleled courage and dedication in advancing diversity in leadership.”THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ebere Akadiri, Founder and President of Rise & Lead Women, announced the jury members who will determine the winners of the 2024 Rise & Lead Awards. The Awards annually recognise initiatives and changemakers across Europe who drive change towards inclusion in the workplace and create the conditions for women to excel in management roles.
— Marguerite Soeteman-Reijnen -Jury Chair
The 2024 Awards Jury comprises seven esteemed members, each bringing highly relevant backgrounds and expertise. Over the coming weeks, they will determine the Finalists for the awards, which recognise initiatives that have had a significant impact on advancing gender-balanced leadership, pay parity, and parental support.
The 2024 Rise & Lead Awards Jury members are:
Chair: Marguerite Soeteman-Reijnen - Chair of the Advisory Board of SER Topvrouwen; Chair of the Board of Directors of Kelp Blue
Samira Rafaela - Member of the European Parliament (2019-2024) and Visiting Fellow of Cornell University Global Labour Institute
Jamie Holton - Senior Program Manager at UN Global Compact
Ete Davies - EMEA EVP at Dentsu Creative, creative business CEO/COO
Robert Baker - Allyship Specialist, Advisory Board Member at Shape Talent Ltd
Unette Spencer - VP of Customer Solutions, ESG Lead for UK&I at Mastercard
Wendy (Barbara) Morée - CEO/Owner of MoreeQuality BV; Advisory Board at Frankly Solutions
“We are delighted by the commitment made by each of the 2024 jury members,” said Rise & Lead Founder and President Ebere Akadiri. “They are a diverse group of highly qualified professionals whose dedication to inclusive leadership has inspired countless colleagues and is perfectly aligned with the values of Rise & Lead.”
Jury Chair Marguerite Soeteman-Reijnen said, “As Chair of the jury, I look forward to seeing the leaders who will emerge as Rise & Lead Awards winners. These individuals demonstrate unparalleled courage and dedication in advancing diversity in leadership. Their inspiring efforts drive meaningful change and ignite the spirit of leadership in others. Their bold vision and unwavering commitment pave the way for a more inclusive and prosperous society."
The Rise & Lead Awards
In line with its mission to accelerate gender-balanced leadership, Rise & Lead Women created annual awards to highlight initiatives that are intentional in making a difference and can inspire a wide range of organisations and the executives who lead them.
Award Categories:
Gender-Balanced Leadership: This award celebrates initiatives that promote gender equity in organisational leadership and the professionals who champion them.
Pay Parity: This award recognises organisations that uphold equal pay for equal work and are committed to eradicating wage disparities across genders.
Parental Support: This award applauds organisations that excel in providing family-friendly policies to nurture a supportive work-life balance for parents and caregivers.
Previous Winners & Finalists of the Rise & Lead Awards include:
Kraft Heinz Continental for their Parental Support initiative
TWISE GmbH for the initiative #GenderBalancedLeadership
Reykjavik Energy for the initiative: ‘We Mind The Gap’
Allianz for the initiative ‘#sheleads’
Ahold Delhaize for the initiative ‘100% Gender Balanced’
Engie for the initiative ‘Fifty-Fifty Project’
Febelfin for the initiative ‘Women in Finance’
Marsh for the initiative ‘Life is Colourful’
Nomination Process:
Nominating deserving initiatives and their champions for the Rise & Lead Awards contributes to a global movement pushing for change, diversity, and equal opportunities for all. Rise & Lead acknowledges and appreciates those who lead by example and inspire others to follow in their footsteps.
Nominations are now open and will close on July 11. Finalists will be announced in August, and all Finalists will be invited to attend the Rise & Lead Summit 2024 in The Hague, Netherlands, on September 12-13, where the Winners will be announced.
Please find the nomination form here. The deadline for nominations is July 11.
For more information, visit www.riseandleadwomen.com or contact Roopasi Rao and Rick Zednik at:
Rise & Lead Awards
Rise & Lead Women
admin@riseandleadwomen.com
