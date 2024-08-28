2024 Dialogue with World Leaders and Future Makers Towards a World Without Nuclear Weapons

Governor Yuzaki stated that the people in Hiroshima have been advocating for a nuclear-weapon-free world, remembering the calamity of the atomic bombing and the suffering it caused, and talked about his hope for the future-makers who have and will join one of the many programmes for nuclear disarmament offered by Hiroshima Prefecture.

I hope people who learned [about] peace through the programmes Hiroshima Prefecture provides will contribute to the realization of a nuclear-weapon-free world by sustainably taking part in pursuing peace and expanding the circle of empathy around the world.” —Mr. Hidehiko Yuzaki, Governor of Hiroshima Prefecture / President of Hiroshima Organization for Global Peace (HOPe)

Ambassador Richards has been giving lectures and workshops about nuclear disarmament and is a role model who encourages young women to engage in this field. She believes in the power of education.

We have the power to change, but we have to mobilize, come together, be strategic and invest in expertise. We must never give up the fight.” —Ms. Shorna-Kay M. Richards, Ambassador of Jamaica to Japan

Ms. Nakamitsu, the United Nations High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, mentioned various training programmes that the United Nations provides, such as the Youth Leader Fund Programme. She emphasized that nuclear disarmament is about making the world and that having dialogue is the very first step.

To build a profound dialogue and convince others, do not conclude only with your opinion or binary opposition between nuclear disarmament and deterrence [armament]; take a more inclusive approach by listening to and talking with people who have different points of view from yours.” —Ms. Izumi Nakamitsu, the United Nations High Representative for Disarmament Affairs

Ms. Miho Tanaka, a co-representative of Kakuwaka Hiroshima who works to raise public awareness on nuclear issues by lobbying elected representatives in Hiroshima, expressed her motivation.

The possibilities for the future are endless. [And] I just don’t want to leave our responsibility to the future generations.” —Ms. Miho Tanaka, co-representative of Kakuwaka Hiroshima

Mr. FrancoMr. Franco Escobar, a representative of the Youth Leader Fund for a World Without Nuclear Weapons programme, spoke of the historical role of youth in various fields and encouraged young people to continue to take action.