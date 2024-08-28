ODIHR observers to Bosnia and Herzegovina’s local elections to hold press conference on Friday

SARAJEVO, 28 August 2024 – Observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will hold a press conference on the opening of the observation mission to the forthcoming local elections in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday, 30 August. What: An introduction to the role of the ODIHR election observation mission and its planned activities Who: Corien Jonker, Head of the ODIHR observation mission When: 11:00 local time (GMT +2) on 30 August 2024 Where: Hotel Europe, Conference room 1, Vladislava Skarića 5, 71000 Sarajevo Registration: No registration is necessary, but only questions from journalists will be taken. For further information on ODIHR’s election observation activities in Bosnia and Herzegovina, please visit: https://www.osce.org/odihr/elections/bih Media contacts: Katya Andrusz, ODIHR Spokesperson, katya.andrusz@odihr.pl or +48 609 522 266 Ivan Godarsky, Media Analyst, ivan.godarsky@odihr.ba or +387 67 130 0879

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.