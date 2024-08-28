Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,500 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,594 in the last 365 days.

ODIHR observers to Bosnia and Herzegovina’s local elections to hold press conference on Friday

SARAJEVO, 28 August 2024 – Observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will hold a press conference on the opening of the observation mission to the forthcoming local elections in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday, 30 August.

What: 

  • An introduction to the role of the ODIHR election observation mission and its planned activities

Who: 

  • Corien Jonker, Head of the ODIHR observation mission

When: 

  • 11:00 local time (GMT +2) on 30 August 2024

Where:

  • Hotel Europe, Conference room 1, Vladislava Skarića 5, 71000 Sarajevo

Registration:

  • No registration is necessary, but only questions from journalists will be taken.

For further information on ODIHR’s election observation activities in Bosnia and Herzegovina, please visit: https://www.osce.org/odihr/elections/bih

Media contacts:

Katya Andrusz, ODIHR Spokesperson, katya.andrusz@odihr.pl or +48 609 522 266

Ivan Godarsky, Media Analyst, ivan.godarsky@odihr.ba or +387 67 130 0879

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ODIHR observers to Bosnia and Herzegovina’s local elections to hold press conference on Friday

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more