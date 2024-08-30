Portable Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Portable Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Growth Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global portable magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market is projected to grow from $3.29 billion in 2023 to $3.52 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.0%. This market is anticipated to reach $4.66 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, rising demand for point-of-care diagnostics, growing awareness of early diagnosis, advancements in battery technology, and improvements in image resolution.

Rising Dementia Propels Market Growth

The rising cases of dementia are a significant factor contributing to the growth of the portable magnetic resonance imaging market. Dementia, characterized by a decline in cognitive function, affects memory, thinking, behavior, and daily activities. The increase in dementia cases is largely due to aging populations globally and improved diagnostic capabilities. Portable MRI provides on-site brain imaging, aiding in the diagnosis and monitoring of dementia in various settings, including clinics and care facilities. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, around 411,100 Australians had dementia in 2023, and this number is expected to more than double by 2058, highlighting the growing need for portable MRI solutions.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the portable MRI market include TATA Group, Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Alliance HealthCare Services Inc., Akumin Inc., and Esaote SpA. These companies are focused on developing advanced solutions, such as mobile MRI scanners, to enhance accessibility and flexibility in medical imaging. For instance, Siemens Healthcare AG launched the MAGNETOM Viato Mobile, a 1.5 Tesla (1.5T) mobile MRI scanner optimized for easy transportation to offsite locations. This scanner, installed in a trailer, brings advanced medical imaging to patients who would otherwise need to travel long distances, especially in underserved areas.

Segments:

• Product: Superconducting-Magnet-Based Portable Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Electromagnet-Based Portable Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Permanent-Magnet-Based Portable Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

• Application: Neurology, Musculoskeletal, Gastroenterology, Other Applications

• End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the portable magnetic resonance imaging market in 2023, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates of new technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, supported by increasing healthcare investments, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing awareness of early diagnosis.

