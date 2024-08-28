PHILIPPINES, August 28 - Press Release

August 28, 2024 Tolentino thanks PBBM for extending cash relief to Cavite fisherfolk displaced by MT Terranova oil spill Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino thanked President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. for providing financial relief to 9,000 fisherfolk from nine coastal cities and municipalities in Cavite who were affected by the MT Terranova oil spill. "I thank our President for his genuine concern for our fisherfolk in Cavite and their families. The aid given is meant to help tide them over as they wait for the main compensation, which would come from the owner and insurer of MT Terranova," Tolentino said. The senator was among those who welcomed President Marcos in General Trias City on Wednesday morning (August 28) for the turnover of cash aid to an initial 9,000 fisherfolk from Rosario, Noveleta, Kawit, Tanza, Naic, Maragondon, Ternate, Imus, and Bacoor. Each beneficiary received P6,500, while the rest of the province's 25,000 affected fisherfolk will receive the same amount in succeeding distributions by the provincial government. It was Tolentino who filed Senate Resolution No. 1084, which called for an inquiry on the massive oil spill from the ill-fated MT Terranova last July 25, and the sinking of two other cargo vessels that had no proper permits. "The distribution of the main compensation has yet to start because it still needs to undergo a process," the senator noted, citing information gathered from the Senate inquiry conducted last August 14. Tolentino stressed that compensation must also be given to other sectors who were similarly affected by the incident and the subsequent fishing and selling bans declared by several local governments. "They include fish sellers and vendors, many of whom were forced to shut down their stalls after the oil spill contaminated fish and shellfish products caught in their locality," he explained. He concluded: "The Senate inquiry will continue to study how maritime regulations could be improved to prevent unregistered and unseaworthy vessels from going out to sea, and to avoid future oil spills." Tolentino, nagpasalamat kay PBBM sa pag-ayuda sa mga mangingisda ng Cavite na sinalanta ng MT Terranova oil spill Lubos na nagpasalamat si Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino kay Pangulong Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. para sa 'cash relief' na ipinamahagi ng huli sa may 9,000 mangingisda mula sa siyam na coastal cities and municipalities sa Cavite na sinalanta ng MT Terranova oil spill. "Maraming salamat kay PBBM para sa kanyang malasakit sa ating mga mangingisda sa Cavite at kanilang mga pamilya. Layunin ng ayudang ito na tulungan silang makatawid, habang hinihintay ang 'main compensation' na magmumula sa may-ari at insurer ng MT Terranova," pahayag ni Tolentino. Kabilang ang senador sa mga sumalubong kay PBBM sa General Trias noong Miyerkules (Agosto 28) para mamahagi ng tulong pinansyal sa 9,000 mangingisda mula sa Rosario, Noveleta, Kawit, Tanza, Naic, Maragondon, Ternate, Imus, at Bacoor. Nakatanggap ng P6,500 ang bawat benepisyaryo, habang ang nalalabi sa kabuuang 25,000 apektadong mangingisda ng lalawigan ay bibigyan din ng kaparehong halaga sa mga susunod na distribusyon ng pamprobinsyang pamahalaan. Si Tolentino ang naghain ng Senate Resolution No. 1084 para imbestigahan ang malawakang oil spill na idinulot ng paglubog ng MT Terranova noong Hulyo 25, gayundin ang paglubog ng dalawa pang barko na napag-alamang walang kaukulang permits. "Hindi pa nasisimulan ang distribusyon ng kompensasyon dahil dadaan pa raw ito sa isang proseso," paglilinaw ng senador, base sa impormasyong nakalap mula sa Senate probe noong Agosto 14. Iginiit din nya na bukod sa mga mangingisda, dapat ding makatanggap ng kumpensasyon ang mga kahalintulad na sektor gaya ng mga nagbebenta ng isda. "Dapat ding tulungan ang mga nagbebenta ng isda at shellfish. Marami sa kanila ang nagsara at tumigil sa pagbebenta matapos makontamina ng langis ang mga isda at lamang-dagat sa kanilang lokalidad," paliwanag nya. Bilang pagtatapos, siniguro ni Tolentino na magpapatuloy ang Senate inquiry para pag-aralan kung paano mapapahigpit ang maritime regulations ng bansa para maiwasan ang oil spills sa hinaharap, gayundin ang di awtorisadong paglalayag ng mga barkong kolorum o di rehistrado at unseaworthy.

