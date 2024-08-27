Submit Release
Opening hours of our archival reading room during the relocation of the Archives of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, August 27 - The reading room of the Archives of the Republic of Slovenia at Zvezdarska 1 in Ljubljana will from September 2, 2024 be open Monday to Friday from 8 am to 2 pm due to the relocation of our archival and library holdings. During this period, some archival fonds and collections, as well as library materials, will be unavailable.

