Opening hours of our archival reading room during the relocation of the Archives of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, August 27 - The reading room of the Archives of the Republic of Slovenia at Zvezdarska 1 in Ljubljana will from September 2, 2024 be open Monday to Friday from 8 am to 2 pm due to the relocation of our archival and library holdings. During this period, some archival fonds and collections, as well as library materials, will be unavailable.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.