On the telephone conversation of the National Leader of Turkmen, people with the President of Uzbekistan

28 August 2024

On 27 August 2024, the National Leader of Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The sides highlighted with satisfaction the strengthening of friendly relations between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the current condition and prospects of interstate cooperation development in trade-economic and fuel-energy spheres. The sides noted the importance of unfolding fully the transport and transit potential of two countries.

The National Leader of Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov conveyed to the head of Uzbekistan greetings from President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The President of Uzbekistan expressed gratitude for kind words and conveyed reciprocal best wishes to the head of Turkmenistan.

During the talk, the parties discussed the advancement of the previously reached agreements and opportunities for prospective joint projects.

At the end of the conversation, the National Leader of Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev wished each other sound health, success in responsible work, as well as the prosperity and well-being to the fraternal peoples of two friendly countries.

