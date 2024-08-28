28 August 2024

On the meeting of the Chairperson of Mejlis with the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia in Turkmenistan

On 27 August 2024, the Chairperson of Mejlis D. Gulmanova met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Somalia in Turkmenistan (with residence in Ankara) Fathudin Ali Mohamed. The Ambassador presented credentials to the Turkmen side.

On behalf of the President of Turkmenistan, the head of Mejlis congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to the responsible post.

Ambassador Fathudin Ali Mohamed conveyed to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov the greetings of the highest leadership of Somalia and expressed wishes of well-being and prosperity to all the people of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the diplomat got acquainted with the key vectors of internal and foreign policy of Turkmenistan that is aimed at developing mutually beneficial cooperation with all interested countries of the world. The Ambassador was also informed about the work of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan.

Thanking for the hospitality of the Turkmen side, Ambassador Fathudin Ali Mohamed noted that he regards it as a great honor to represent Somalia in Turkmenistan.