Powering our SA Paralympians to Paris

Release date: 28/08/24

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games get underway tonight with 16 South Australian athletes set to represent Australia on the world stage.

Each of the selected Paralympians is either a South Australian Sports Institute (SASI) scholarship holder or graduate, who has been supported by SASI’s funding programs, high-performance services, and daily training environments.

SA athletes will be aiming to bring home medals from Paris across seven different sports:

Para-Athletics - Michael Roeger will become a five-time Paralympian, racing in the T46 1500m, while Angus Hincksman will be making his Paralympic debut in the T38 1500m after announcing himself as one to watch in the global Para-athletics ranks. Following his Paris Olympic campaign, Matthew Clarke will act as a guide runner in the T13 5000m.

Para-Cycling – Amanda Reid and Darren Hicks headline the powerful squad as reigning Paralympic champions while Meg Lemon will also be bringing her experience when she returns for her second Games. Caitlin Ward (pilot) will make her Paralympic debut.

Para-Rowing - World champions Jed Altschwager and Nikki Ayers will enter the Paralympic regatta as favourites in the PR3 mixed double.

Para-Swimming - Ella Jones is set to make her Paralympic debut while Jesse Aungles returns for his third Paralympic Games.

Para-Table Tennis - Captaining the team at his third Games, Sam von Einem will be going for gold after claiming silver in Rio and Tokyo. Hayley Sands will make her Games debut.

Para-Triathlon - Anu Francis and Thomas Goodman have their sights set on the podium in their first Paralympic Games.

Wheelchair Basketball - Sam White will be joining the Rollers for the second time.

Also making the trip from Adelaide to Paris are SASI staff members who are providing their expertise to support the Australian team - Christine McLaren (Rowing Coach), Jamie Stanley (Cycling Physiologist), Jill Leckey (Cycling Performance Support), Olivia Warnes (Lead Dietitian), David Haydon (Mechanic) and SASI Director Keren Faulkner (Performance Insights Project Team).

Find out more about the Australian Paralympic Team on the Paralympics Australia website and view the Paris 2024 South Australian Paralympians on the SASI website.

Quotes

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

Congratulations to the outstanding South Australian athletes who have been selected to compete at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games – you are an inspiration and I, like many other South Australians, am in awe of your talent and dedication.

The entire State should feel an immense sense of pride in our Paralympians, who not only represent Australia on the world stage but are also incredible role models for younger generations, inspiring children of all abilities to participate in sport and lead active and healthy lives.

The State Government is backing current and future Paralympians, providing $4.6 million in direct support to South Australia’s athletes and Para-athletes this year.

This is in addition to our significant high-performance infrastructure investment, supporting the new $88 million South Australian Sports Institute at Mile End, the $15 million Australian Centre for Sports Aerodynamics and $10 million SA Athletics Stadium upgrade.

Attributable to Keren Faulkner, Director, SASI

I’m incredibly proud of our athletes who are set to compete in Paris – to reach this pinnacle sporting event is no easy feat and it requires sacrifice, commitment and true grit.

I am thrilled that SASI has played a role in supporting all of South Australia’s Paris Paralympians and it’s a huge credit to our coaches, and science and health experts who have worked closely with these athletes to get them there.

The future for SA Para-athletes looks bright as we prepare to move to the new SASI in Mile End featuring purpose-built accessible facilities and we expand SASI’s offering for Para-athletes in the years to come.