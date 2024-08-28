HES Renewables Named Silfab Solar’s Installer of the Month

This HES Renewables solar system, designed and built with Silfab Solar panels, earned the Silfab Solar Installer of the Month award in August. This solar system powers the Carlsbad headquarters of the Aptera Motors solar car. The sun shines on the HES Renewables solar system that won the Silfab Solar Installer of the Month award.

Commercial Rooftop Solar Project for Carlbad’s Solar Car Headquarters Garners Recognition

It’s wonderful to get this recognition, especially from a respected and established brand such as Silfab Solar.” — Ross Williams

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HES Renewables is proud to be named Silfab Solar’s Installer of the Month for August. The two renewable energy companies have partnered on many commercial solar projects in Southern California, and the solar system that powers Aptera Motors’ solar car headquarters was selected as the featured project for the August Installer of the Month award.The commercial solar system atop the Carlsbad, California building creates clean energy with 892 Silfab Solar 500-watt panels to power the solar-car design and manufacturing operations below. The building and project owner, H.G. Fenton, benefits from Ivy Energy tenant billing software, which creates an additional revenue stream for the property. The unique solar system design allows excess solar energy to be sold to various other tenants in the surrounding business park.HES Renewables and Silfab Solar prioritize quality and longevity in all of their projects and products. Solar clients can expect decades of reliable performance from commercial solar systems to lower and stabilize energy costs. For many California companies, energy is one of the greatest and least-predictable operating expenses.“It’s wonderful to get this recognition, especially from a respected and established brand such as Silfab Solar,” said Ross Williams, President and CEO of HES Renewables. “The California solar industry has been redefining itself in recent years, and we’re thrilled to partner with Silfab Solar on the multitude of projects we’re designing and installing.”“Earning Silfab Solar’s Installer of the Month designation is really rewarding,” commented Wenjie Chen, Vice President. “We really appreciate our partnership with Silfab. They’re a proven, high-quality manufacturer and the strong value that their panel provides is exactly what we strive to deliver to our clients with every project.”"As the North American leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of premium quality solar panels, we are proud to recognize HES Renewables as our Installer of the Month for their outstanding work on the Aptera Motors Headquarters project utilizing Silfab Commercial solar panels," said Paolo Maccario, President and CEO, Silfab Solar. "We value our partnership with HES, having collaborated on several large-scale projects. Their dedication to excellence in system design, precise installation, and commitment to delivering superior energy solutions is commendable."Looking ahead, the partnership between HES Renewables and Silfab Solar looks bright. HES Renewables’ innovative approach continues to deliver the strongest return on investment to their clients. Silfab Solar’s growth in the commercial solar field is certain to accelerate as the company expands its US-made offerings; those US-made panels will qualify solar clients to an additional tax credit incentive adder for domestic-sourced components.About HES RenewablesHES Commercial, Inc., dba HES Renewables, was launched in May of 2023. HES Renewables is a local, family-owned and operated California corporation that developed from the commercial division of Home Energy Systems, Inc. dba HES Solar, a company that has been in business since 2001. HES Renewables was formed after several years of strong growth attributed to innovation, focus on client needs, and best-in-class commercial energy system construction. HES Renewables brings rooftop solar, carport solar, longspan solar, energy storage, micro grid design, and EV charging stations to businesses throughout California.For more information, visit http://hesrenewables.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.