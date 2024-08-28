Single Lane Closure on WV 14, Camden Avenue, on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, and Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Page Content

​WOOD COUNTY, WV – There will be a single lane closure on WV 14, Camden Avenue, from Hamilton Street, to Buckeye Street, between the hours of 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2024, to 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, for a gas line replacement.



There will be arrow boards utilized to maintain traffic flow. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on the traveling public.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​

